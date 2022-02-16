Steve swings for Jacob in Wednesday night’s Coronation Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve swings for Jacob in Wednesday night’s Coronation Street

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 12:03 am
Tensions boil over in Coronation Street on Wednesday evening (Fabio De Paola/PA)
Tensions between Steve McDonald and Jacob Hay reach breaking point in Wednesday evening’s episode of Coronation Street as Steve finally sees red over his daughter’s relationship with the former drug dealer.

The two men come to blows when Steve orders Jacob to stay away from Amy Barlow after her drink was spiked in a nightclub.

Suspicion falls on Jacob due to his history with drugs, leaving him with no choice but to try to convince the Barlows he is innocent.

Steve punches Jacob
Steve punching Jacob (Danielle Baguley/PA)

The plan does not work out the way he envisioned as he faces the wrath of protective dad Steve, who is hellbent on separating the teen lovers.

They end up in a physical altercation after Jacob ignores Steve’s requests for him to leave the hospital where Amy is recovering.

Jack James Ryan, who plays Jacob in the soap, said: “All Jacob wants to do is see Amy but Steve wants him to have nothing to do with his daughter.

“Jacob is being persistent and he brings sandwiches and crisps for Steve and Tracy to try and help. Steve asks Jacob to leave but Jacob is pleading with Steve to let him stay.

“Steve’s son Oliver is mentioned so Steve sees red and punches Jacob. Jacob is totally shocked by this; he is totally surprised and didn’t expect Steve to do that.

“Jacob is so disappointed because now he knows at this point, it’s going to be near impossible to win them over. But Jacob is going to continue to fight for Amy.”

Ryan also revealed that during filming he and Simon Gregson, who plays Steve, were put in a “Covid bubble” so they could get close enough to each other to film the fight. The pair also worked with a “fight arranger” to create a realistic-looking altercation.

Ryan said: “It is difficult to get the angles right when filming these sorts of scenes – you can’t just punch an actor! – so it has to be done in the right way. It’s very precise so we did a few takes before we felt we had got it spot on and perfect.”

Coronation Street is on ITV on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

