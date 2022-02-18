Rafe Spall says his To Kill A Mockingbird adaptation is ‘pertinent’ for today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Rafe Spall says his To Kill A Mockingbird adaptation is ‘pertinent’ for today

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 8:25 pm
Rafe Spall attending the EE British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday 12 February 2017. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Rafe Spall attending the EE British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday 12 February 2017. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Actor Rafe Spall has said his upcoming West End adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird is a “pertinent” story for the modern day.

The stage play is based on Harper Lee’s classic book which explores racial injustice and childhood innocence in southern America in the 1930s.

Spall, 38, will star as the lead character Atticus Finch, a small town country lawyer who is tasked with defending a black man who has been falsely accused of assaulting a white woman.

Speaking on The One Show, he said: “It’s a hard play. Any sort of classic book or play that has been done before, you’ve got to have a reason for doing it, its got to be pertinent to today, and this definitely is.”

The adaptation has been scripted by The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin, who Spall described as “fantastic”.

He added: “He’s taken the best of the novel, but there’s some differences and things that people might find surprising and new and he’s found a new angle to it, which I’m really pleased to be part of it.”

Sorkin’s adaptation of the novel has already had a theatrical run on Broadway, which opened at the Shubert Theatre in 2018 with Jeff Daniels playing Atticus Finch.

BAFTA Film Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill A Mockingbird adaptation is moving from Broadway to the West End  (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

It was announced in 2019 that the drama would be coming to the West End and it was due to open in 2020 to mark the 60th anniversary of the book’s publication, but the production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The West End version is finally opening its doors at London’s Gielgud Theatre from March 10.

Lee’s novel, which was published in 1960 and won the Pulitzer Prize the following year, has sold more than 45 million copies around the world.

The US novelist, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, died in 2016 at the age of 89.

Spall previously starred in The War Of The Worlds TV series in 2019 and has also featured in 2015’s The Big Short, 2012’s Life Of Pi and 2007’s Hot Fuzz.

Sorkin won an Oscar for his screenplay for The Social Network and is also known for films such as Steve Jobs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal