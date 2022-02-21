Grants to uncover England’s ‘overlooked’ working class heritage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Grants to uncover England’s ‘overlooked’ working class heritage

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 12:02 am
Children playing on a climbing frame on the Doddington Estate, Battersea, with a 10-storey and 13-storey block of flats behind in 1971 (Historic England Archive/John Laing Photographic Collection)
Children playing on a climbing frame on the Doddington Estate, Battersea, with a 10-storey and 13-storey block of flats behind in 1971 (Historic England Archive/John Laing Photographic Collection)

Historic England has announced new grants aiming to uncover the country’s “overlooked” working class heritage.

The body wants to highlight everyday history by putting a spotlight on railways, mines, factories, pubs, clubs, shipyards and council estates.

Community organisations can apply for grants of up to £25,000 to fund projects that will celebrate the environment near them, with a specific focus on funding smaller grassroots projects of less than £10,000.

A worker welding in a workshop at the Easiform Depot in Elstree in 1954 (Historic England Archive/John Laing Photographic Collection)

Each project should allow people to share “overlooked” or “untold” stories of the place where they live and are encouraged to also provide volunteering opportunities to young people facing loneliness or isolation.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “The histories of castles and great houses and their inhabitants are well documented, but we know far less about our everyday heritage.

“From council estates, pubs and clubs, to farms, factories and shipyards, these are the places where most people have lived, worked and played for hundreds of years.

“We want to explore these untold stories and celebrate the people and places at the heart of our history.”

The project, called Everyday Heritage Grants: Celebrating Working Class Histories, is the first of a series planned for the next three years exploring the diversity of England’s heritage.

The grants are being delivered as part of its diversity and inclusion strategy, published in November 2020.

Heritage Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “Our heritage belongs to us all and should be accessible to everyone.

“I welcome plans for new community-led projects to tell the story of working people across the country, bringing our collective and shared history back to life.”

The grants will open on Wednesday February 23 and the closing date for submission of proposals is Monday May 23.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal