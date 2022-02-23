Dame Helen Mirren reflects on ‘end of the road’ of her acting career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Dame Helen Mirren reflects on ‘end of the road’ of her acting career

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 11:37 am
Dame Helen Mirren (Scott Garfitt/PA)
Dame Helen Mirren (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Dame Helen Mirren has said being chosen for a lifetime achievement award by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) has caused her to reflect on the “end of the road” of her acting career.

The Oscar-winning actress, 76, will receive the prestigious prize at SAG’s 28th annual ceremony in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, on Sunday.

Across her 50-year acting career, she has played everything from a gangster’s girlfriend in 1980 movie The Long Good Friday to Elizabeth II in The Queen, from 2006.

Speaking about the award on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: “I didn’t quite grasp how big a deal it was.

“It’s a funny moment that, of course, there’s a great feeling of pride and: ‘Wow, me? Really?’

“And then, of course, there’s a slight sting in the tail as well… and you are in a way coming to the end of the road.

“Certainly, the end of the road is in sight where it wasn’t like 20 years ago, and you can sort of see it down the road.”

The veteran actress added that the accolade had caused to her have an “interesting moment for reflection”.

She explained she had considered: “‘Do I deserve this? How did I get here? How did that happen? Was it luck or was it agency on my part?’”

With 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins, Dame Helen is the most decorated SAG lifetime achievement recipient, according to the union.

The award will be presented to her by fellow Oscar-winning actress and her Collateral Beauty co-star Kate Winslet.

Previous recipients of the accolade include Robert De Niro, Julie Andrews, Elizabeth Taylor and Gene Kelly.

Dame Helen previously won an Oscar, a Bafta and a SAG award for the title role in The Queen, adding to her collection of Emmys, Baftas and a Tony award.

She was also made a dame in the Queen’s 2003 Birthday Honours for her services to drama.

Her latest project in her 50-year acting career will see her star alongside fellow screen veteran Jim Broadbent in the upcoming film The Duke, which is based on the true story of the theft of a valuable portrait from The National Gallery in London.

She told ITV’s Lorraine that the younger actors in The Duke had been “brilliant” and said that they had helped the “old people”, referencing her and Broadbent, with their accents for the movie.

Lorraine weekdays is on at 9am on ITV and ITV Hub.

