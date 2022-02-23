People will relate to the new Batman film because of the pandemic, director says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
People will relate to the new Batman film because of the pandemic, director says

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 9:29 pm
Dylan Clark, Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Matt Reeve attending the special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo, central London (Ian West/PA)
Dylan Clark, Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Matt Reeve attending the special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo, central London (Ian West/PA)

The director of the highly-anticipated superhero film has said people will relate to Batman in crisis because of the pandemic.

Film director Matt Reeves attended the premiere alongside other stars of The Batman, including Robert Pattinson, 35, who plays Batman and Paul Dano, 37, who stars as The Riddler.

The special screening took place at the BFI Imax in London’s Waterloo on Wednesday and the venue was surrounded by fans desperate to get a glimpse of the star-studded cast.

The Batman screening – London
The much-anticipated superhero reboot is directed by Matt Reeves (Ian West/PA)

The director, 55, said he was very relieved that the film was finally out after years of coronavirus-related delays, and he felt people would relate to the chaos of Gotham city because of the pandemic.

He told the PA news agency: “He’s really still becoming Batman, he’s a Batman who is in crisis, and the course of the movie is an awakening.

“And we’ve all been through a crazy awakening in the last couple years and so I really do hope that people will relate to it and I know they will connect to Rob because he’s just a wonderful actor.”

Also attending the premiere was Andy Serkis who plays Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright, who plays Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon, however Colin Farrell who plays The Penguin, did not attend.

Zoe Kravitz, 33, who plays the formidable Catwoman in the new film, also attended and said the film, produced by Dylan Clark, was “eerily on point” in relating to the pandemic.

The Batman screening – London
Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz attending the special screening of The Batman (Ian West/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I think the theme of the film is eerily on point for the times that we’re living in right now, and I know it’s complicated time but I really, really, really hope that people are able to go see it in the cinemas because, you know, it’s such a high level of filmmaking, cinematography, the action, all of it.

“Matt Reeves, our incredible director put everything into it, and I really think it’s a cultural moment as well as a cinematic moment.”

Dano joined his co-stars in urging people to watch the film in cinemas rather than waiting for it to become available on streaming sites.

The dark adaptation of the film sees Bruce Wayne, played by Robert Pattinson on a journey for vengeance in the underworld, where he encounters Catwoman’s Selina Kyle, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton better known as The Riddler.

Production faced continuous delays due to the pandemic but was able to continue filming on set just outside of London during coronavirus restrictions.

The Batman will see Pattinson follow in the footsteps of actors including Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and George Clooney in playing The Dark Knight.

The Batman will be released in UK cinemas on March 4.

