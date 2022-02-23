Halyna Hutchins’ husband: ‘It’s absurd Alec Baldwin did not take responsibility for her death’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins says it is “absurd” that Alec Baldwin did not take responsibility for her death.

Matt Hutchins said he felt “so angry” seeing the actor talk publicly about his wife’s death after having held the firearm that fatally injured her.

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust in October last year, after a prop gun Baldwin was holding was discharged.

Baldwin gave an interview to US network ABC following the incident in which he said he felt sadness, not guilt, and “could not say who” was responsible for her death.

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Hutchins, husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin on set of "Rust," is speaking out in an exclusive interview with @hodakotb. More here: https://t.co/cIvEhK76Qv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 23, 2022

In an exclusive interview with NBC’s Today show Mr Hutchins said: “Watching him I just felt so angry.

“I was angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept responsibility after having just described killing her.

“The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not rep is absurd to me.”

It comes as the Hollywood actor continues to fight a number of lawsuits stemming from the incident in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Cases are being brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, head of lighting Serge Svetnoy and Ms Hutchins’ family.

Lawyers said during the fatal incident on the set of the western, Baldwin had pointed the prop gun at Hutchins during the set-up for the filming of a scene when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction and it fired without him pulling the trigger.

As well as Baldwin, two of the lawsuits name nearly two dozen defendants associated with the film including David Halls, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set.

Mr Hutchins told NBC that there were “multiple responsible parties” in his wife’s death.

“Gun safety was not the only problem on that set, there were standards that were not practiced,” he said.

“There are multiple responsible parties.”