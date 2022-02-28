Stars bring burst of colour as awards season red carpets return with SAGs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington and Ariana DeBose were among the stars bringing a burst of colour to the red carpet as awards season kicked off with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

Hollywood stars marked the return of red carpet fashion, after a long stint of largely virtual ceremonies, with eye-catching gowns.

Lady Gaga arriving at the ceremony (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Gaga, who was nominated for her leading role in House Of Gucci, opted for a cream column gown with a gold bodice.

Washington, who was joined by her former Scandal co-star Tony Goldwyn to present the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series to Succession, looked like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow strapless gown with full skirt by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti.

Kerry Washington in sunshine yellow (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

DeBose, who won the best supporting actress prize for her turn as Anita in West Side Story, lit up the red carpet in fuchsia pink gown with full train.

Ariana DeBose with her supporting actress prize (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile Salma Hayek, who presented Michael Keaton with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for Dopesick, chose a pink Grecian-style silk gown with an asymmetric neckline.

Salma Hayek (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Genius star Cynthia Erivo, who recently filled in as a guest judge on Strictly Come Dancing, chose a red PVC-look strapless dress, teamed with a fluffy red fur cape.

Cynthia Erivo (Chris Pizzello/AP)

It was not just the women choosing bold colours for the ceremony.

House Of Gucci star Jared Leto sported a pale blue satin suit and matching waistcoat, teamed with a maroon velvet necktie and sunglasses.

Jared Leto (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

And Succession star Jeremy Strong opted for a pink velvet suit, paired with a grey shirt and bowtie.

Heartwarming film CODA, Netflix drama Squid Game and comedy Ted Lasso were among the big winners at the ceremony.

Jeremy Strong (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

CODA, about the child of deaf parents, scooped the top prize of outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, while Squid Game stars Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon took the top acting prize for TV drama.

Ted Lasso was named best ensemble in a comedy series, while star Jason Sudeikis won outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.