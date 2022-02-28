Stars bring burst of colour as awards season red carpets return with SAGs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Stars bring burst of colour as awards season red carpets return with SAGs

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 8:33 am
Cynthia Erivo, from left, Kerry Washington, and Ariana DeBose (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Cynthia Erivo, from left, Kerry Washington, and Ariana DeBose (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington and Ariana DeBose were among the stars bringing a burst of colour to the red carpet as awards season kicked off with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

Hollywood stars marked the return of red carpet fashion, after a long stint of largely virtual ceremonies, with eye-catching gowns.

28th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Lady Gaga arriving at the ceremony (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Gaga, who was nominated for her leading role in House Of Gucci, opted for a cream column gown with a gold bodice.

Washington, who was joined by her former Scandal co-star Tony Goldwyn to present the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series to Succession, looked like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow strapless gown with full skirt by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti.

28th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Kerry Washington in sunshine yellow (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

DeBose, who won the best supporting actress prize for her turn as Anita in West Side Story, lit up the red carpet in fuchsia pink gown with full train.

28th Annual SAG Awards – Press Room
Ariana DeBose with her supporting actress prize (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile Salma Hayek, who presented Michael Keaton with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for Dopesick, chose a pink Grecian-style silk gown with an asymmetric neckline.

28th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Salma Hayek (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Genius star Cynthia Erivo, who recently filled in as a guest judge on Strictly Come Dancing, chose a red PVC-look strapless dress, teamed with a fluffy red fur cape.

28th Annual SAG Awards – Cocktail Reception
Cynthia Erivo (Chris Pizzello/AP)

It was not just the women choosing bold colours for the ceremony.

House Of Gucci star Jared Leto sported a pale blue satin suit and matching waistcoat, teamed with a maroon velvet necktie and sunglasses.

28th Annual SAG Awards
Jared Leto (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

And Succession star Jeremy Strong opted for a pink velvet suit, paired with a grey shirt and bowtie.

Heartwarming film CODA, Netflix drama Squid Game and comedy Ted Lasso were among the big winners at the ceremony.

28th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Jeremy Strong (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

CODA, about the child of deaf parents, scooped the top prize of outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, while Squid Game stars Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon took the top acting prize for TV drama.

Ted Lasso was named best ensemble in a comedy series, while star Jason Sudeikis won outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

