Home Entertainment

Rare Pulp Fiction and Star Wars posters to go under the hammer

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 12:04 am
Prop Store poster consultant Mark Hochman unrolls a Japanese B2 – Yamakatsu ‘Starfall’ poster for the 1983 film Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Rare and alternative posters for classic films including Pulp Fiction, Star Wars and The Goonies are set to go under the hammer later this month.

More than 550 cinema posters worth more than £200,000 will go up for auction, including lots autographed by stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie Fisher and Alfred Hitchcock.

It will be the largest collection of alternative movie posters to be sold in the UK, and rare lots include an advertisement for Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 classic film Pulp Fiction, which was recalled by the studio due to a copyright dispute with a cigarette company and is expected to fetch up to £1,500.

Pulp Fiction poster
Prop Store employees hold a US ‘Lucky Strikes’ One-Sheet from the 1994 film Pulp Fiction (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Also included in the Prop Store auction is an original framed animation cel from Disney’s 1937 classic Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, which is estimated to fetch up to £6,000, while rare posters for Star Wars film Return Of The Jedi are expected to fetch up to £8,000.

A Goonies posters, autographed by the cast, and a Terminator 2: Judgment Day poster signed by Schwarzenegger are also among the lots.

Star Wars poster
Prop Store poster consultant Mark Hochman places a UK quad style C poster artwork transparency from the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope (Andrew Mattews/PA)

Mark Hochman, Prop Store’s poster expert, said: “Our first dedicated poster auction of 2022 builds on our previous successes and features a bumper one-day sale of over 550 lots.

“We are once again excited to include over 230 alternative movie posters and we are continuing our love for original artwork we are offering a unique Star Wars composition by Eddie Paul and Mike Bell and Tom Chantrell’s full colour studies for The Land That Time Forgot and At the Earth’s Core.

The Goonies (Prop Store)

“Included in our Star Wars category are some of the rarest examples from the ever-popular franchise with many fully authenticated autographed items.

“We have gathered together a diverse quality collection that will appeal to all collectors.”

The auction will take place at Prop Store in London on March 24 and bids can be placed online from anywhere in the world.

