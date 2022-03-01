Mads Mikkelsen declares war on muggles in new Harry Potter spinoff trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mads Mikkelsen declares war on muggles in new Harry Potter spinoff trailer

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 2:19 am
Mads Mikkelsen declares war on muggles in new Harry Potter spinoff trailer (Ian West/PA)
Mads Mikkelsen declares war on “muggles” in a new trailer for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts spin-off.

The actor, who plays evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, faces off against Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore in the new film: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

The three-minute clip shows epic struggles between the two rival magical factions and a multitude of fantastical CGI creatures.

Among cheering crowds who shoot flashes of green smoke into the air Mikkelsen declares: “The time is close my brothers and sisters. Our war with the muggles begins today.”

“What you’re doing is madness,” Law later tells him as the two sit across a table.

“I’ll burn down their world with or without you,” Mikkelsen replies, as the room bursts into flames.

Joining Law and Mikkelsen are returning franchise stars Eddy Redmayne and Dan Fogler, who reprise their respective roles as Newt Scamander and friendly muggle Jacob Kowalski.

The trailer also sees Fogler, who is a muggle (non magical person) receive a wand from Redmayne, later asking “can I keep this?”

A series of posters were released ahead of the trailer showing the rival wizarding factions of Dumbledore’s first army and Grindelwald’s disciples.

Among other stars appearing in the cast are Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Jessica Williams and Callum Turner.

The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives in cinemas on April 8.

