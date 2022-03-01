Paul Dano offers disclaimer to fans wanting to recreate his Riddler costume

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Dano offers disclaimer to fans wanting to recreate his Riddler costume

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 6:23 am
Paul Dano offers disclaimer to fans wanting to recreate his Riddler costume (Ian West/PA)
Paul Dano offers disclaimer to fans wanting to recreate his Riddler costume (Ian West/PA)

Paul Dano has offered a disclaimer to fans wanting to imitate his “homegrown” Riddler costume, which he donned for upcoming blockbuster The Batman.

The actor, who plays the caped crusader’s mysterious nemesis, revealed that his attempt to form the character’s creepy appearance had resulted in his brain “getting very tight” after just one day of filming.

Matt Reeves’ gritty new take on the DC classic stars Robert Pattinson, as the eponymous hero, and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Explaining his choice of costume on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Dano said he wanted to make sure to live-up to his character’s “meticulous” nature.

“It’s more of a homegrown costume,” he said.

“I wanted the details covered, he’s very meticulous… so I had to cover myself in cling-wrap.”

“I wrapped myself in cling wrap which I thought looked scary because of the light and I thought I’m not going to shed any hairs here on the crime scene.

“The first day of filming about an hour in and I just start to see white, and colours, and my brain is getting very tight… and it’s day one so you don’t want to be the actor who’s like ‘I’ve got a little headache’.

The Batman screening – London
(Left to right) Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright attending the special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo, central London (Ian West/PA)

“You suck it up (but) you can’t sweat that’s the issue, it goes back inside you.

He continued: “I got through day one without telling anyone and I got home and I’m probably Googling ‘brain swelling’ in my bed.

“The next day we started to poke some holes in the cling-wrap, my head could breathe, things got a little better.

Addressing the audience directly he said: “I might as well take this opportunity to offer a disclaimer to any Halloween costumers, or cosplayers out there: maybe skip the cling-wrap.”

Dano attended the star-studded premiere of The Batman in London last week, alongside his castmates.

The film will be released in UK cinemas on March 4.

