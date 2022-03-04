Bafta nominee Lady Gaga to introduce rising star segment at film awards ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Bafta nominee Lady Gaga to introduce rising star segment at film awards ceremony

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 12:09 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 12:15 pm
Lady Gaga to to introduce the rising star Bafta (Ian West/PA)
Lady Gaga will introduce the rising star segment at this year’s Bafta film awards.

The pop star, who is nominated for the leading actress Bafta for House Of Gucci, will speak about the importance of supporting the next generation of talent at the ceremony on March 13.

She will introduce last year’s rising star award recipient Bukky Bakray to the Royal Albert Hall stage, with Bakray then presenting the coveted mask to this year’s winner.

BAFTA Film Awards 2021
Bukky Bakray after winning the rising star award at the Bafta film awards in 2021 (Bafta/PA)

No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch and West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose are among the contenders to be named the next star of the future.

They have been nominated for the EE rising star award alongside A Quiet Place’s Millicent Simmonds, The King’s Man actor Harris Dickinson and Kodi Smit-McPhee, whose recent credits include Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog.

It is the only category at the Bafta film awards which is voted for by the public and previous winners include John Boyega, James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart and Tom Hardy.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at Bafta, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to create such a memorable moment that celebrates the exciting new talent within our industry.

“The EE rising star award is a huge moment in someone’s early career, and our multiple new talent initiatives are a key part of Bafta’s year-round work. 

House of Gucci UK Premiere – London
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga at the House Of Gucci UK premiere (Ian West/PA)

“We’re delighted that Lady Gaga has agreed to be part of the ceremony, and pleased that Bukky will finally get to enjoy her moment on the Royal Albert Hall stage.”

Voting for the EE rising star award closes at 10pm on March 11.

The ceremony will be broadcast from the Royal Albert Hall on March 13 at 7pm on BBC One.

