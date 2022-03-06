Jessie Cave admitted to hospital after catching Covid while pregnant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jessie Cave admitted to hospital after catching Covid while pregnant

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 10:12 am
Jessie Cave is in hospital after contracting Covid while pregnant (Ian West/PA)
Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 while pregnant with her fourth child.

The actress, best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the film adaptations of the hit books, said the virus had hit her hard and her symptoms have lasted weeks.

Cave, 34, shared a photo with her more than 200,000 Instagram followers showing her lying on a hospital bed.

She wrote: “Triage, once again… Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?”

In a second post, she added: “Also – has anyone taken the anti-nausea drug and it made them feel worse?”

Last month, Cave told her followers she had tested positive and was also experiencing “constant nausea” from her pregnancy.

Replying to her post, comedian Felicity Ward said: “Oh honey. I’m so sorry. Like your body hasn’t got enough to deal with. Sending you lots of love lovely.”

Sara Pascoe, also a stand-up, added: “Oh Jessie I’m so sorry this is rotten.”

Cave and her partner, comedian Alfie Brown, already have three children, with the youngest born in October 2020.

The couple originally named him Abraham “Bam” Benjamin but announced shortly after that they had changed his name to Tenn.

