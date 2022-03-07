Paolo Sorrentino on how his Oscar-nominated film made him feel less alone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Paolo Sorrentino on how his Oscar-nominated film made him feel less alone

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 7:56 am
Paolo Sorrentino (Matt Crossick/PA)
Paolo Sorrentino (Matt Crossick/PA)

Oscar-nominated director Paolo Sorrentino has said making a film about the tragedy of losing his parents made his pain “boring” to him and helped him to feel “less alone”.

The Italian auteur, whose movie The Hand Of God is nominated for best international feature film at the Oscars, and for best film not in the English language as well as best casting at the Baftas, revisits the trauma of his parents’ deaths in the semi-autobiographical drama.

The film shows the fictional version of his parents dozing off in front of the fire in their holiday home when they are poisoned by carbon monoxide fumes from a faulty heating system.

Sorrentino, who was 16 at the time, was not with them that night because his father had bought him a ticket to see Diego Maradona play for Napoli football team.

The director, whose previous work includes films Youth and The Great Beauty, for which he won an Oscar, and TV series The Young Pope and The New Pope, told the PA news agency: “I had the strong desire to do this movie all my life, so I am happy that I did it, and it’s been a good thing because this movie has spurred me to face some problems that I’ve had all my life.

“Now that I can share my pain with so many people, it’s something that helps me to be to be less alone.

“Before doing this movie, I was scared, in the beginning I didn’t think it was a good idea, but year after year, growing up, becoming older, I understood that it was my only chance to face this thing, it was my only chance to help me.

“But at the same time, I was very scared. The risk with this kind of movie is that the filmmaker mistakes what’s important for him and what’s important for the audience.

“So I tried to recognise things that were interesting both for me and for a potential audience, and in this sense it was helpful to let friends and family read the script, and also people that didn’t know my biography.”

Asked if it has been a cathartic experience, he replied: “More than cathartic.

“I think that when you take care of a cinema project for a couple of years, you think about the project every day for many hours a day, so at the end of the process you are bored by the idea of the movie and by the things that are in the movie.

“So in this sense now, my story, my pain, is something that tends to bore me, so it’s cathartic in this way.

“That’s a little bit controversial but it’s exactly what happened.”

Sorrentino said he has been gratified by the international acclaim the film, which was released on Netflix, has received, as well as the recognition from Bafta and the Oscars.

The 86th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Paolo Sorrentino with his Oscar for The Great Beauty (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Of course I am happy. When the community of people that work in the movies recognise your work, it’s something that brings happiness, it’s flattering and it’s also very surprising.

“This was a very small movie, so I didn’t think that it was possible that this movie was interesting for so many people around the world, I thought that maybe it was more interesting for the people of my city or of Italy where they know me well.”

The Hand Of God is streaming on Netflix now.

