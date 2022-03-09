Coronation Street unveils plans for set expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Coronation Street unveils plans for set expansion

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 12:03 am
Plans have been unveiled to expand the set of Coronation Street (Peter Byrne/PA)
Plans have been unveiled to expand the set of Coronation Street (Peter Byrne/PA)

Coronation Street has unveiled plans for an expansion to its existing set to include a new exterior build called the Weatherfield Precinct.

The ITV programme is the most watched soap in the UK and this week made the move to hour-long episodes in a new 8pm time slot.

The show’s set, a 7.7 acre site in Trafford near Manchester, will be extended to make way for a two-storey construction featuring maisonettes, a staircase and balcony leading to the properties, a piazza and an array of accessible local shops and units.

The Weatherfield Precinct
Plans for the new Weatherfield Precinct (ITV/PA)

Construction on the new development begins this week and is expected to take six months to complete.

Coronation Street’s production designer, Rosie Mullins-Hoyle, said: “We are extremely excited to be starting to build Weatherfield Precinct this week after a year of technical drawings, model making, visualising and planning.

“An incredible amount of research has been carried out focusing on 1960s local architecture and we are striving to create an authentic area of Weatherfield with a grittier vibe to the existing street that we know and love.”

The precinct is not an entirely new concept having previously been referenced in the soap’s dialogue with characters heading off to the parade of shops.

However, the new set will afford scriptwriters the chance to broaden the show, creating opportunities to explore storylines beyond the cobbles of Coronation Street itself, ITV said.

Coronation Street’s series producer, Iain MacLeod, said: “The fabled Weatherfield Precinct has been much discussed, but little seen on the show in our 61 years, and I am really excited to be expanding the Coronation Street universe.

“The plans for the shopping area are drawn directly from the real-world Salford environs that inspired the show’s creator Tony Warren and exemplify the authenticity and ambition we still prize as we move to hour-long episodes this week.”

New Corrie set
Cast members from Coronation Street stand behind a ribbon to mark the extension of the outdoor lot in 2018 (Dave Thompson/PA)

The outdoor lot was last expanded considerably in 2018 when the Victoria Street set was added to the site on the Manchester Ship Canal.

The additions included Victoria Gardens, Speed Daal, the Weatherfield Tram stop, Trim Up North, George Shuttleworth’s funeral parlour and an extended Weatherfield Police Station.

The set was opened by one of Coronation Street’s most recognisable faces Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts.

Coronation Street is the world’s longest running TV soap and holds the Guinness Book of World Records for this achievement, alongside longest serving cast member, William Roache OBE, who has starred in the drama serial as Ken Barlow since the first episode on 9 December 1960.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal