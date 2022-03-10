Affairs Of The Art wins big at British Animation Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Affairs Of The Art wins big at British Animation Awards

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 10:01 pm
Animated short film Affairs Of The Art won three awards at the BAAs (BAA/PA)
Animated short film Affairs Of The Art won three awards at the BAAs (BAA/PA)

Hand-drawn animated short film Affairs Of The Art has scooped three awards the British Animation Awards (BAA).

The biennial awards, now in their 26th year, celebrate the best in British animation across a variety of categories.

Oscar-nominated Affairs Of The Art won awards for Best Voice Performance, Best Short Film and Writers Award.

Created by film-making partners Joanna Quinn and Les Mills, Affairs Of The Art follows the story of larger-than-life Welsh housewife Beryl who has artistic ambitions on a grand scale.

Welsh actress Menna Trussler, who voiced Beryl, beat Ricky Gervais and Ben Whishaw to win Best Voice Performance.

Actor and comedian Miles Jupp presented the 2022 ceremony at London’s BFI Southbank.

Ron's Gone Wrong
Ron’s Gone Wrong won Best Longform animation (BAA/PA)

BAA director Helen Brunsdon and producer Kieran Argo said: “We have been amazed at the quality of the entrants for this year’s British Animation Awards and would like to offer our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and nominees.

“After a particularly tough couple of years, animation continues to be one of the most productive and creative industries in the UK.”

Also gathering momentum ahead of the Academy Awards later this month was Oscar-nominated Robin Robin, which won the award for Best Original Music for its score written by The Bookshop Band.

The Netflix original follows the story of an optimistic robin raised by a family of mice.

The Best Long Form category saw victory for Locksmith Animations’ debut feature, Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Directed by Jean-Phillipe Vine, Sarah Smith and Octavio E Rodriguez, the film tells of a socially awkward middle-schooler who befriends a defective robot.

The award for Best Factual was secured by Save Ralph, an animated short film featuring the voices of Hollywood stars such as Taika Waititi, Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron and Olivia Munn.

The film, written and directed by Spencer Susser, warns of the cruelty of testing on animals and was produced for Humane Society International.

In a message of support recorded for the awards, Julia Lopez, Minister of State for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, praised the originality, quality and innovation of the UK’s world-class animation workforce.

A range of creators also saw success with Sky Kids, Channel 5’s Milkshake!, Netflix and Magic Light Pictures picking up two awards each.

Save Ralph
Save Ralph won the award for Best Factual at the British Animation Awards (BAA/PA)

Two new categories were introduced for 2022: The Best Immersive Animation award was picked up by Grant Berry and Dane Winn’s The Beast, while the Wildcard category was won by Osbert Parker’s Timeline.

Some of the leading British animation courses were represented in the Best Undergraduate and Best Postgraduate Student film categories including nominees from Falmouth University School of Film and Television, University of Creative Arts in Farnham, Royal College of Arts London and National Film & Television School.

The winners were Renee Zahn’s O Black Hotel! for Best Postgraduate Student Film and Miles Jezuita’s Suburb for Best Undergraduate Student Film.

The Lamb Award, introduced in 2022 and open to any young professionals working in the animation and visual effects industry was won by Production Coordinator Hodan Abdi, who was nominated by Illuminated Films.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal