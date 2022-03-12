Miranda Lambert admits to nerves as she returns to London for Country To Country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Miranda Lambert admits to nerves as she returns to London for Country To Country

By Press Association
March 12, 2022, 1:14 am
Country music superstar Miranda Lambert admitted she was ‘really nervous’ as she returned to the London stage for the first time in seven years (Luke Dyson/PA)
Country music superstar Miranda Lambert admitted she was ‘really nervous’ as she returned to the London stage for the first time in seven years (Luke Dyson/PA)

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert admitted she was “really nervous” as she returned to the London stage for the first time in seven years.

The singer, who was named entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards earlier this week, headlined the first night of Country To Country festival at the O2 Arena.

The event has returned for the first time since 2019 after two consecutive cancellations due to the pandemic.

Dressed in a red top with rainbow tassels, a cutoff denim skirt and blue glittery cowboy boots, she opened her 90-minute set with song White Trash from her album Wildcard.

Addressing the crowd, she said: “I missed you so dang much. If you can’t understand me I will try to rein it in.

“I haven’t been here in seven years. I’m so happy to be here, it’s badass.”

Introducing her latest single If I Was A Cowboy, she said: “I haven’t done a new song onstage in three and a half years.”

Lambert also treated the crowd to hits including Settling Down, Bluebird and The House That Built Me.

Miranda Lambert (Luke Dyson/PA)

Ahead of song Acting Up, she said: “I was really nervous to come out here,” before reflecting on playing the track at her first show in her home town after a long absence from the stage due to Covid, when she did not play a show for 380 days.

Lambert closed out her set with a barnstorming run of crowd pleasing hits including Automatic, Tequila, Gunpowder and Lead, Mama’s Broken Heart and Little Red Wagon before ending with Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).

Country To Country will return to the O2 on Saturday when Darius Rucker will headline, followed by Luke Combs on Sunday.

The festival is also taking place at the Glasgow Ovo Hydro and the 3Arena in Dublin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal