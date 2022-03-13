British talent set for potential celebration clash at Critics Choice and Baftas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British talent set for potential celebration clash at Critics Choice and Baftas

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 12:02 am
British talent may face celebration clashes ahead of Critics Choice and Baftas (AP)
British talent is well represented at this year’s Critics Choice Awards (CCA), though winners may face celebration clashes if they also see success at the Baftas back home.

Organisers of the 27th annual CCA ceremony in Los Angeles announced the new date for the event after it was postponed in December due to concerns over Covid-19.

The event will now take place on Sunday evening, the same night as the Bafta awards in London, one of the highlights of the British entertainment award season.

28th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Sir Kenneth Branagh is nominated for best director for Belfast at the CCA, and the film’s young star Jude Hill is tipped for best young actor/ actress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast – starring Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and Caitriona Balfe – is set to be a big winner at the CCA, having earned 11 nominations.

Dornan and Hinds will go head to head for best supporting actor, Balfe is nominated for best supporting actress, and the film’s young star Jude Hill earned a nod for best young actor/actress.

Sir Kenneth himself is nominated for best director and best original screenplay – and the film is up for best picture, as well as several production awards.

The film is also tipped for a slew of Bafta accolades including best film, outstanding British film and original screenplay, as well as a nod for Balfe in the supporting actress category.

Jane Campion’s dark western The Power Of The Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, has earned 10 CCA nominations (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix/PA)

Belfast leads the pack with the most number of CCA nominations, alongside Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, which has also earned 11 nods.

Jane Campion’s dark western The Power Of The Dog follows close behind with 10 nominations.

British acting heavyweight Benedict Cumberbatch is tipped for best actor for his part in the The Power Of The Dog, and Olivia Colman is nominated for best actress for The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Cumberbatch is also up for a leading actor Bafta and The Power Of The Dog is up for best film, though Colman was snubbed in the leading actress category.

But 20-year-old Emilia Jones did land a Bafta leading actress nomination as well as a CCA best young actor/actress nod for her part in Coda.

The film follows the family of Ruby, a child of deaf adults (Coda), and her fisherman family.

2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Show
Coda star Troy Kotsur is up for best supporting actor at both the CCA and Bafta awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It is up for four awards at the CCA in total including best picture, best adapted screenplay, and best supporting actor for Jones’ co-star Troy Kotsur.

Kotsur recently made history by becoming the first deaf actor to win a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for best supporting actor, and is the first deaf male actor to be nominated for an Oscar.

He is also nominated for best supporting actor at the Baftas.

Elsewhere, Oscar-winning British designer Jenny Beavan is nominated at the CCA for best costume design for her work on Disney’s Cruella.

The 88th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Oscar-winning British designer Jenny Beavan is nominated at the CCA for best costume design for her work on Disney’s Cruella (Ian West/PA)

Beavan won the Excellence in Period Film award at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

And the latest instalment of the James Bond franchise is up for two accolades at the CCA, best visual effects and best song – for No Time To Die.

The Critics Choice Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday from midnight UK time.

The in-person event will be presented by US actor Taye Diggs and comedian Nicole Byer at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

The Baftas will take place at 7pm UK time and broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

