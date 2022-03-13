Coronation Street teases dramatic end to Adam Barlow and Lydia Chambers story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Coronation Street teases dramatic end to Adam Barlow and Lydia Chambers story

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 12:02 am
(Danielle Baguley/ITV)
Coronation Street has teased that Adam Barlow and his ex-girlfriend Lydia Chambers’ tense storyline could be coming to a dramatic end.

The ITV soap has said Lydia, played by Rebecca Ryan, will take her “final act of revenge” after weeks of tormenting and destroying the marriage and career of Adam, portrayed by Samuel Robertson, in an upcoming episode on March 21.

It revealed that after the truth about their past comes out, a heated row will ensue where an emotional Lydia lashes out at a seemingly unrepentant Adam, causing him to fall over a first-floor railing and crashing on to the floor below.

Adam’s actions will lead him to a dramatic fall (Danielle Baguley/ITV/PA)

As a bloodied and unconscious Adam lays on the ground, viewers will be left wondering if he has paid the ultimate price for his womanising ways.

While fans will question whether Lydia will finally be unmasked to Adam’s estranged wife Sarah and the police.

The soap’s producers previously promised the upcoming season will be filled with “drama, humour, twists and intrigue” in new hour-long time slots.

ITV recently updated its pre-9pm schedule, moving Emmerdale to the 7.30pm slot and Coronation Street to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.

ITV soaps shake up
Adam Barlow is played by Samuel Robertson (Joseph Scanlon/ITV)

This week, the show’s bosses also unveiled plans for an expansion to its existing set to include a new exterior build called the Weatherfield Precinct.

The show’s set, a 7.7 acre site in Trafford near Manchester, will be extended to make way for a two-storey construction featuring maisonettes, a staircase and balcony leading to the properties, a piazza and an array of accessible local shops and units.

Construction on the new development begins this week and is expected to take six months to complete.

