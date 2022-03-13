Bafta film winners in full

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here is the full list of winners for the 75th Bafta film awards:

Special visual effects – Dune

Cinematography – Dune

An incredible moment for Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles and Gerd Nefzer as they accept the Award for Special Visual Effects #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1Fh0tb7E6i — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

British short animation – Do Not Feed The Pigeons

British short film – The Black Cop

Editing – No Time To Die

Sound – Dune

Original score – Dune

Makeup and hair – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Casting – West Side Story

Ariana DeBose was named best supporting actress for West Side Story (Ian West/PA)

Supporting actress – Ariana DeBose

Outstanding debut – The Harder They Fall

EE rising star – Lashana Lynch

"Now I get to celebrate a yes that I never expected." Not a dry eye in the house as Lashana Lynch is crowned this year's @EE Rising Star #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/8Qi837zj4C — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

Costume design – Cruella

Film not in the English language – Drive My Car

Supporting actor – Troy Kotsur

Outstanding British film – Belfast

Kenneth Branagh celebrates Belfast, which has won Outstanding British Film 🎉 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/OsvlYthcpn — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

Adapted screenplay – Coda

Original screenplay – Licorice Pizza

Documentary – Summer of Soul (…or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production design – Dune

Animated film – Encanto

Leading actor – Will Smith

Director – The Power Of The Dog

Leading actress – Joanna Scanlan

Best film – The Power Of The Dog