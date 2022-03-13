Rebel Wilson’s best jokes at the Bafta film awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Actress Rebel Wilson kept the star-studded audience at the Bafta film awards entertained by making quips about everyone from the royal family to Downing Street.

Here are some of her funniest moments:

– On her weight loss

Wilson opened the ceremony dressed in a sparkly red gown and said: “I might look a bit different from the last time you saw me here. That was me two years ago and since then I’ve done quite a transformation – I hope JK Rowling still approves.”

The actress joked that whenever anyone asks her why she lost the weight she replies: “Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson.”

She continued: “I didn’t lose weight just to get a guy, I did it to get more acting roles. I’m now so excited I can play the non-funny love interest in an Adam Sandler film.”

Robert Pattinson has taken on the mantle of Bruce Wayne in the new The Batman film (Ian West/PA)

– On the success of The Batman

Wilson said it was “ironic” the film had been such a hit in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying: “One man and a bat started everything, decimating the film industry, two years later one man and a bat should be the one to save it.”

– On being the next James Bond

The Australian actress joked that she had been given special permission to reveal that she would be taking over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

Wilson added that she already had a pitch for the new Bond film where the spy goes to Australia and the movie title would be “Die Another G’day”, but said that because of the gender pay gap she would be called 004.5 instead of 007.

Daniel Craig had his final outing as 007 in No Time To Die (Ian West/PA)

– On her musical number about the Duke of York

Wilson joked that she had planned to do a musical number on roller skates about the Duke of York, during the ceremony, which was going to be called “Pizza Express”.

However, she said she had scrapped the idea as she wanted to save her voice for the film sequel to Cats.

– On the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey

Ahead of showing the nominees for outstanding British film, she said: “From drama to horror to fantasy, Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah had it all.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Simon Dawson/PA)

– On Idris Elba

While announcing the next award would be for best score, she said: “Mine was last time I was at the Baftas and I got Idris Elba’s phone number.

– On Russian president Vladimir Putin

As she introduced the performance by Coda star Emilia Jones to Joni Mitchell’s ballad Both Sides Now, she said the actress would be accompanied by two sign language interpreters who signed the song in both British sign language and American sign language.

She added that “luckily though in all sign languages, this is the gesture for Putin” as she gave the middle finger to the Russian leader.

And now a special announcement regarding the new James Bond… #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/zKXKJLwESy — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

– On Will Smith

After Will Smith had won the leading actor award for King Richard, Wilson said she thought his best performance in the past year was “being OK with all of his wife’s boyfriends”.

After the crowd reacted, she added: “What? He didn’t show up. You can’t use Covid as an excuse any more.”

– On Downing Street

Wilson signed off from the 2022 ceremony saying: “I can’t wait for the after-party, it’s going to go off, I think it’s at Number 10 Downing Street. Boris just texted me.”

She added: “I hope I haven’t said anything to get cancelled tonight.”