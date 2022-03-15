Acting stars among line-up for Ukraine fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Acting stars among line-up for Ukraine fundraiser

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 5:19 pm
Money raised will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Ben Whishaw, Jonathan Pryce and Juliet Stevenson have been announced as part of the line-up for a night of music and poetry to raise money for Ukraine.

Slava Ukraini will be held at the Southbank Centre in London on March 22, with the funds raised being donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to provide aid to people fleeing Ukraine.

The specially curated night will include Ukrainian and British artists, including Kyiv-born baritone and principal artist for the Royal Opera House Yuriy Yurchuk and pianist Dinara Klinton.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Ben Whishaw is among the British artists taking part in the fundraising event (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Bafta award-winning actor Whishaw, Tony award-winning actor Pryce and Olivier award-winning actress Stevenson will all read from Ukrainian poets including Ilya Kaminsky, best known for his Dancing In Odessa collection.

A host of other Ukrainian artists and writers are set to perform on the night including author of Death And The Penguin Andrey Kurkov and a special performance from the London Contemporary Orchestra.

The event has been organised in partnership with the Ukrainian Institute in London and supported by the British Council.

BAFTA Film Awards 2021
Jonathan Pryce and others will read from Ukrainian poets (Ian West/PA)

Mark Ball, the Southbank Centre’s artistic director, said: “We hope this event can make a difference to help people in Ukraine and those seeking sanctuary across its borders, and that it reminds us too of our responsibilities to refugees and displaced peoples from across the world.”

The DEC brings together 15 of the UK’s leading aid charities, including British Red Cross, Oxfam UK and Save the Children UK, who are working on the ground in Ukraine and at the country’s borders to help those fleeing the conflict.

Tickets for the Southbank Centre event are on sale at www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/classical-music/slava-ukraini.

