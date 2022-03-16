Marvel stands with LGBT community following passing of controversial US bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Marvel stands with LGBT community following passing of controversial US bill

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 12:28 am
Marvel stands with LGBT community following passing of controversial US bill (Martha Asencio-Rhine/AP)
Marvel Studios says it “strongly denounces” any legislation that affects the rights of the LGBT community, following the passing of a controversial bill by US politicians.

Republicans in Florida recently passed what opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill which limits teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity to young children in the state.

The superhero franchise said it “proudly” stood with the community and pledged to continue its support and allyship.

It comes as The Walt Disney Company, which owns Marvel, received heavy criticism for not using its vast influence in the state to try to quash the bill.

Disney chief executive Bob Chapek later apologised for the company’s silence on the matter and suspended Disney’s political donations in Florida earlier this week.

A statement put out by Marvel Studios online read: “We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community.

“Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”

The so-called Don’t Say Gay bill bars instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” in US schools from kindergarten through to third grade.

Republican politicians argued that parents, not teachers, should be the ones to discuss gender issues with children during their formative years.

