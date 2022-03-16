ITV to broadcast fundraising concert for Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ITV has announced a concert to raise money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures will join forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and media and entertainment group Global to stage a two-hour fundraiser.

Concert For Ukraine will feature a variety of names from the world of music.

In addition to raising money, the event will also send messages of hope and support.

ITV and STV to stage Concert for Ukraine Live two-hour spectacular to raise funds for humanitarian appeal – Tuesday 29th March.Details – https://t.co/yfd11HTMqK pic.twitter.com/r8Ga1BkOvc — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) March 16, 2022

The broadcast will combine musical performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the difficulties faced by those affected by the conflict.

Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

The line-up of presenters and artists will be announced in due course, with the live show taking place on March 29.

Concert For Ukraine will be broadcast on ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast – estimated to be more than £3 million – will be donated to the DEC appeal.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “Music is a very powerful tool when it comes to showing support and solidarity, and at ITV we are proud and privileged to be working with Livewire Pictures, Global, M&S and the DEC on such an important and necessary fundraising event.”

Bobby Hain, managing director of broadcast at STV, said: “We’ve seen time and time again that the generosity of STV viewers knows no bounds.

“As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify at an alarming rate, this event will be an opportunity for our audiences to come together through the power of music, show our whole-hearted support for Ukraine, and help make a difference to those affected through the work of DEC charities.”

The needs of refugees now arriving at the Ukrainian border is far more acute than before. People arriving now fled later, with fewer possessions and less resources. The work of DEC member charities is needed more than ever. Donate here: https://t.co/JRCP8NYvdB pic.twitter.com/x5fBls5Vts — DEC (@decappeal) March 16, 2022

ITV has previously supported DEC appeals including for the Afghanistan crisis in December 2021.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said: “Funds raised by this concert will make a real difference to those affected by the conflict, sending a strong message of love and enabling DEC charities to help now with urgent aid as well as helping to rebuild lives in the months and years ahead.”

– Concert For Ukraine will be broadcast live on Tuesday March 29 on ITV and STV, as well as online on ITV Hub and STV Player.