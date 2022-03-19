Kate Beckinsale pays tribute to TV actor father on anniversary of his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kate Beckinsale pays tribute to TV actor father on anniversary of his death

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 12:52 pm
Kate Beckinsale has paid tribute to her late father (Ian West/PA)
Kate Beckinsale has paid tribute to her late father Richard on the 43rd anniversary of his death.

The Porridge and Rising Damp actor died of a heart attack on March 19 1979, when he was 31 and Underworld actress Kate was five.

She shared a series of photos with her 5.2 million Instagram followers marking the date.

One image showed a young Beckinsale being held by her father while others pictured a memorial plaque celebrating his career and a news article announcing his death.

She wrote: “I don’t remember what not missing him feels like. It is part of me, like my blood.

“Always aware of how life can shatter. May all the daddies, everywhere, come home safe.

“July 6 1947-March 19 1979. How much love you brought x”

Richard Beckinsale Plaque Unveiled – Nottingham
Kate Beckinsale unveils a plaque in memory of her father at his former school (Joe Giddens/PA)

Also an actor, Richard was best known for playing prison inmate Lennie Godber in the popular 1970s BBC sitcom Porridge and Alan Moore in the ITV series Rising Damp.

He had two daughters – Samantha from his first marriage, and Kate from his second to actress Judy Loe.

He also wrote poetry and a collection of his work was published posthumously.

In 2013, Kate unveiled a plaque in his honour at his former school, College House Junior School, in Nottinghamshire.

