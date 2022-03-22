Kylie Jenner says her son’s name is no longer Wolf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kylie Jenner says her son’s name is no longer Wolf

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 3:40 am
Kylie Jenner says her son’s name is no longer Wolf (Ian West/PA)
Kylie Jenner has revealed she and Travis Scott have changed the name of their second child because they “didn’t feel like it was him.”

The reality star posted the news on her Instagram story, hours after sharing a video documenting her pregnancy journey with her son, who was initially named Wolf Webster.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore, we just really didn’t feel like it was him,” the 24 year-old wrote.

“Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

She did not say what her son’s name had been changed to.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star welcomed her second child with US rapper Scott on February 2 this year.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians welcomed her second child with US rapper Scott on February 2 this year (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The couple already have a four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whose birthday is on February 1.

The nine-minute video, titled To Our Son, features personal messages from family members including reality megastars Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kris Jenner.

Jenner reveals her pregnancy craving was steak, eating “red meat for lunch and dinner and a baked potato, just a lot of meat”.

Also sharing the moment she gave birth, Scott can be heard saying to the new born: “What up big boy.”

The child, formerly known as Wolf Webster, was born on February 2 weighing 8lbs and 13oz.

