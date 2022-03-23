Rachel Zegler announced as Oscars presenter after initial invitation snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Rachel Zegler announced as Oscars presenter after initial invitation snub

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 11:48 pm
Rachel Zegler has been announced as an Oscars presenter (Ian West/PA)
Rachel Zegler has been announced as an Oscars presenter (Ian West/PA)

Rachel Zegler has been confirmed as a presenter at this year’s Oscars after the actress revealed she was initially not invited to the 94th annual awards show.

The West Side Story star will now join the ranks of famous faces who are due to appear on stage at the ceremony on Sunday, the Academy said.

It comes after Zegler shocked fans by replying to a comment on Instagram asking her what she would be wearing to the ceremony, saying she would be watching the awards show in sweatpants with her boyfriend.

Britain Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals
The West Side Story star will join the ranks of famous faces who are due to appear on stage at the ceremony on Sunday (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The actress, 20, said she hoped “some last minute miracle” would occur so that she could celebrate the film, which is nominated for seven Oscars, in person.

The news of her snub caused outrage on social media, including from Russ Tamblyn, a member of the original 1961 West Side Story cast, and Alec Baldwin.

Zegler stars as one of the film’s protagonists, Maria, alongside Ansel Elgort and Ariana DeBose in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of the hit musical.

She was announced as part of the final slate of presenters, alongside Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, JK Simmons, and Serena and Venus Williams.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals
Zegler was announced as part of the final slate of presenters which includes tennis ace Serena Williams (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Scores of big names have been named for presenting duties for the industry’s biggest night.

Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, comedian Bill Murray and skateboarder Tony Hawk were among those most recently announced.

The list also includes Mila Kunis, John Travolta, Daniel Kaluuya and Wesley Snipes, as well as Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek.

Anthony Hopkins, who was named best actor last year, will also make an appearance at the ceremony.

Billie Eilish comments
Billie Eilish will perform her Oscar-nominated song No Time To Die at the awards show (Ian West/PA)

Multi-award winning artists Beyonce and Billie Eilish have also been confirmed to perform as part of the musical line-up, playing the songs they are both nominated for.

Beyonce will perform Be Alive, which features in the biopic of Richard Williams – father of the Williams sisters – and stars Will Smith in the titular role.

Eilish will perform No Time To Die, the title song from the latest instalment of the James Bond franchise, which she co-wrote with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal