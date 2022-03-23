Rachel Zegler announced as Oscars presenter after initial invitation snub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rachel Zegler has been confirmed as a presenter at this year’s Oscars after the actress revealed she was initially not invited to the 94th annual awards show.

The West Side Story star will now join the ranks of famous faces who are due to appear on stage at the ceremony on Sunday, the Academy said.

It comes after Zegler shocked fans by replying to a comment on Instagram asking her what she would be wearing to the ceremony, saying she would be watching the awards show in sweatpants with her boyfriend.

The West Side Story star will join the ranks of famous faces who are due to appear on stage at the ceremony on Sunday (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The actress, 20, said she hoped “some last minute miracle” would occur so that she could celebrate the film, which is nominated for seven Oscars, in person.

The news of her snub caused outrage on social media, including from Russ Tamblyn, a member of the original 1961 West Side Story cast, and Alec Baldwin.

Zegler stars as one of the film’s protagonists, Maria, alongside Ansel Elgort and Ariana DeBose in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of the hit musical.

She was announced as part of the final slate of presenters, alongside Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, JK Simmons, and Serena and Venus Williams.

Zegler was announced as part of the final slate of presenters which includes tennis ace Serena Williams (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Scores of big names have been named for presenting duties for the industry’s biggest night.

Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, comedian Bill Murray and skateboarder Tony Hawk were among those most recently announced.

The list also includes Mila Kunis, John Travolta, Daniel Kaluuya and Wesley Snipes, as well as Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek.

Anthony Hopkins, who was named best actor last year, will also make an appearance at the ceremony.

Billie Eilish will perform her Oscar-nominated song No Time To Die at the awards show (Ian West/PA)

Multi-award winning artists Beyonce and Billie Eilish have also been confirmed to perform as part of the musical line-up, playing the songs they are both nominated for.

Beyonce will perform Be Alive, which features in the biopic of Richard Williams – father of the Williams sisters – and stars Will Smith in the titular role.

Eilish will perform No Time To Die, the title song from the latest instalment of the James Bond franchise, which she co-wrote with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27.