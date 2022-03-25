Bond producers honoured with award for contribution to the film industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Bond producers honoured with award for contribution to the film industry

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 12:03 am
Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli (EON Productions/PA)
Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli (EON Productions/PA)

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are to be honoured with an award in recognition of their contribution to the film industry at the Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) ceremony.

The sister and brother duo own EON Productions and have produced the last nine 007 films, including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die.

They will be presented with the PGGB contribution to the industry prize during the award show at The Grove in Hertfordshire on Saturday.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are behind the last nine Bond films (Ian West/PA)

Their collection of Bond films have picked up a plethora of awards over the years including the Bafta for outstanding British film for 2012’s Skyfall.

No Time To Die, the latest offering and Daniel Craig’s fifth and final portrayal as the secret agent, is also nominated in three categories at the Oscar awards on Sunday.

Ms Broccoli, Mr Wilson and EON have also produced a number of independent features, often female-directed with female storylines, including 2014’s The Silent Storm, 2014’s Radiator, 2017’s Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, 2018’s Nancy, 2020’s The Rhythm Section and Ear For Eye in 2021.

The producers are also founders of the London Screen Academy and Ms Broccoli is Bafta’s vice president for film and a trustee of the film and education charity Into Film.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson at the world premiere of No Time To Die in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They were honoured with OBEs in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List in 2008 and CBEs in the 2022 New Years’ Honours List.

Film critic and presenter Jason Solomons said: “There are almost too many reasons why Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson deserve this very special award this year, perhaps more than any other year in the long history of their tenure of the Bond franchise.

“What they did with Bond 25, No Time To Die, is nothing short of phenomenal – showing bravery, commitment, utter faith in their movie, knowledge of their audience and making hard commercial decisions before delivering with the most artistic of flourishes.”

Also among the award recipients is the team behind the epic Viking saga The Northman who have been given the PGGB film production team of the year gong.

The action movie set in 10th Century Iceland, which features a star-studded cast including Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Bjork, is set for cinema release in April.

As the UK entered lockdown days before they were due to start their main shoot, the team had to recreate the Scandinavian look and feel of the film in Northern Ireland as well as rethinking locations and set building.

While the PGGB high-end TV production team of the year gong will be presented to five-part mini-series The North Water, produced by See-Saw Films for BBC Two and starring Colin Farrell, Jack O’Connell and Stephen Graham.

The Production Guild of Great Britain ceremony, hosted by comedian and TV presenter Patrick Kielty, will take place at The Grove in Hertfordshire on March 26.

