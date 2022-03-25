Bond producers honoured with award for contribution to the film industry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are to be honoured with an award in recognition of their contribution to the film industry at the Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) ceremony.

The sister and brother duo own EON Productions and have produced the last nine 007 films, including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die.

They will be presented with the PGGB contribution to the industry prize during the award show at The Grove in Hertfordshire on Saturday.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are behind the last nine Bond films (Ian West/PA)

Their collection of Bond films have picked up a plethora of awards over the years including the Bafta for outstanding British film for 2012’s Skyfall.

No Time To Die, the latest offering and Daniel Craig’s fifth and final portrayal as the secret agent, is also nominated in three categories at the Oscar awards on Sunday.

Ms Broccoli, Mr Wilson and EON have also produced a number of independent features, often female-directed with female storylines, including 2014’s The Silent Storm, 2014’s Radiator, 2017’s Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, 2018’s Nancy, 2020’s The Rhythm Section and Ear For Eye in 2021.

The producers are also founders of the London Screen Academy and Ms Broccoli is Bafta’s vice president for film and a trustee of the film and education charity Into Film.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson at the world premiere of No Time To Die in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They were honoured with OBEs in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List in 2008 and CBEs in the 2022 New Years’ Honours List.

Film critic and presenter Jason Solomons said: “There are almost too many reasons why Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson deserve this very special award this year, perhaps more than any other year in the long history of their tenure of the Bond franchise.

“What they did with Bond 25, No Time To Die, is nothing short of phenomenal – showing bravery, commitment, utter faith in their movie, knowledge of their audience and making hard commercial decisions before delivering with the most artistic of flourishes.”

Also among the award recipients is the team behind the epic Viking saga The Northman who have been given the PGGB film production team of the year gong.

The action movie set in 10th Century Iceland, which features a star-studded cast including Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Bjork, is set for cinema release in April.

As the UK entered lockdown days before they were due to start their main shoot, the team had to recreate the Scandinavian look and feel of the film in Northern Ireland as well as rethinking locations and set building.

While the PGGB high-end TV production team of the year gong will be presented to five-part mini-series The North Water, produced by See-Saw Films for BBC Two and starring Colin Farrell, Jack O’Connell and Stephen Graham.

The Production Guild of Great Britain ceremony, hosted by comedian and TV presenter Patrick Kielty, will take place at The Grove in Hertfordshire on March 26.