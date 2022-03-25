Export ban placed on ‘highly unusual’ Angelica Kauffman family paintings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Export ban placed on ‘highly unusual’ Angelica Kauffman family paintings

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 4:06 pm
Angelica Kauffman was a founding member of the Royal Academy (DCMS/PA)
Angelica Kauffman was a founding member of the Royal Academy (DCMS/PA)

A pair of portraits by Swiss neoclassical painter Angelica Kauffman worth £1.5 million are at risk of leaving British shores unless a buyer can be found.

A temporary export ban has been placed on the artworks, which depict Mr and Mrs Joseph May and their children and date to 1780, to allow time for a buyer to come forward.

It is hoped a UK gallery or institution will acquire the pieces.

The two paintings portray a family separated by gender, making them unique in Kauffman’s work, where families are normally depicted together.

Angelica Kauffman was a founding member of the Royal Academy (DCMS/PA)

Her known collection of some 800 pieces shows no other evidence of this format.

Arts minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “Angelica Kauffman was one of just two female founding members of the Royal Academy.

“These fascinating portraits are highly unusual for the period, depicting an 18th-century family separated by gender.

“I hope that a buyer comes forward so that they can remain in the UK, and so that we can continue to learn more about these exceptional works of art.”

The Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest, which recommended the decision, noted the female group and its allusion to the Virgin Mary was “especially beautiful”.

Committee member Professor Mark Hallett said: “Angelica Kauffman was one of the most important painters working in late 18th-century Britain and this is an especially interesting example of her output.

“Though the artist is justly celebrated for her subject pictures, Kauffman’s portraits are equivalently complex and ambitious in character.

“This double portrait of the May family, in which Mary May is pictured with her daughters, and Joseph May with his sons, is extremely unusual in splitting up its male and female subjects in such a direct way.

“At the same time, Kauffman’s adept handling of composition ensures that the two pictures elegantly complement each other.

“As well as having a powerful aesthetic appeal, the paintings offer a sensitive pictorial meditation on parental and sibling relationships, and on the different stages of childhood.

“For all these reasons, they make a powerful contribution to our understanding of Georgian portraiture.”

The decision on the export licence application will be deferred until July 24.

[[title]]

[[text]]

