Home Entertainment

Miriam Margolyes wins top prize at BBC audio drama awards

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 8:32 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 8:50 pm
Miriam Margolyes wins top prize at BBC audio drama awards (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Miriam Margolyes has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC audio drama awards.

The 80-year-old actress accepted her trophy remotely from Australia while the ceremony at the BBC radio theatre in London marked the first live audience since the beginning of the pandemic.

Margolyes, whose BBC radio career began in 1965, has starred in many acclaimed shows including The Betty Witherspoon Show for Radio 2, as well as her recent performances in Radio 4’s comedy Charlotte And Lilian.

Adrian Scarborough
Actor Adrian Scarborough featured on the judging panel (Matt Crossick/PA)

On winning the Lifetime Achievement award, she said: “I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be given this award.

“I’ve done my best work in radio, I shall love it ‘til I die.”

The judging panel featured Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh and Adrian Scarborough who famously starred in Gavin And Stacey.

Other winners at the ceremony, hosted by comedian Andy Zaltzman, included Juliet Aubrey who received the best actress award for her role in Dead Weather on Radio 4.

Comedian Bridget Christie was honoured with an award for her scripted comedy Mortal, while Ayeesha Menon’s adaption of The Jungle Book also won a prize at the ceremony on Friday evening.

Susan Wokoma
Previous winners at the award ceremony include Susan Wokoma (Ian West/PA)

Previous winners at the audio drama awards include Susan Wokoma who starred in Enola Holmes and Taskmaster’s Phil Wang.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s chief content officer, said: “Tonight’s awards recognise how all of the talented individuals – both in front of and behind the microphones and mixing desks –  make audio the booming medium it is today.

“Thank you for your commitment to this wonderful genre, and for delighting the millions of listeners who tune in, week after week.”

