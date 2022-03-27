Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman among Brits in running for Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman among Brits in running for Oscars

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 2:46 am
Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/PA)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/PA)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Olivia Colman, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh are among the British stars in the running to pick up Oscars as the star-studded ceremony returns to full wattage on Sunday.

Cumberbatch is nominated for the best actor prize for his role as a cruel rancher in Jane Campion’s western The Power Of The Dog, which leads the pack with 12 nominations, but faces stiff competition from frontrunner Will Smith, who is nominated for his turn as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

They are nominated alongside Garfield for his role as Rent playwright Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick… Boom!, Javier Bardem for Being The Ricardos, and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy Of Macbeth.

Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 – London
Andrew Garfield is nominated for the best actor Oscar (Ian West/PA)

Campion has made history as the first woman to be nominated for the best director Oscar twice and is widely tipped to take home the prize.

She was nominated for The Piano in 1994 and would be the third woman to win the gong, after Chloe Zhao for Nomadland last year and Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2010.

The Power Of The Dog, her return to the big screen following a foray into television, is nominated for 12 prizes, including best picture, while stars Kirsten Dunst, her partner Jesse Plemons and co-star Kodi Smit-McPee are all recognised in supporting categories.

Colman, who won the best actress Oscar in 2019 for her turn in The Favourite, has landed her second nomination in that category for her role as a mother reflecting on her past in The Lost Daughter.

The Lost Daughter UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Olivia Colman is nominated for The Lost Daughter (Ian West/PA)

She picked up a supporting nod last year for her part in The Father.

She will compete for the best actress gong against Kristen Stewart for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales in Spencer, Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos and apparent frontrunner Jessica Chastain for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.

Dame Judi and Ciaran Hinds are nominated for their performances in Sir Kenneth’s autobiographical film Belfast.

The black-and-white film, inspired by the actor’s childhood in Northern Ireland, has also landed the best director and best original screenplay nominations, while the film is in the running for best picture, with a total of seven nods.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Sir Kenneth Branagh (Ian West/PA)

Hinds, who was born in Belfast, is nominated in the best supporting actor category alongside The Power Of The Dog’s Smit-McPhee and Plemons, Troy Kotsur for Coda, and JK Simmons for Being The Ricardos.

Kotsur, who has won almost every precursor award, has already made history as the first deaf actor to be nominated for an Oscar.

Dame Judi is nominated for the best supporting actress prize alongside Irish star Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard, and Dunst for The Power Of The Dog.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – fundraising gala – London
Dame Judi Dench (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The ceremony will return to the Dolby Theatre this year after a Covid-safe event in a Los Angeles railway station in 2021.

Beyonce and Billie Eilish will be part of the musical line-up following their nominations for best original song for work on King Richard and No Time To Die respectively.

Beyonce will perform her track Be Alive – reportedly from a tennis court in the California town of Compton where the Williams sisters used to train – while Eilish will perform No Time To Die, the title song from the latest instalment of the James Bond franchise.

Beyonce sings to raise money for coronavirus relief
Beyonce will perform at the Oscars (Ian West/PA)

Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra are also due to take to the stage to perform Diane Warren’s Somehow You Do from Four Good Days and Lin Manuel Miranda’s Dos Oruguitas from Encanto respectively.

Van Morrison, who is nominated for best song for Down To Joy from Belfast, was also invited to perform but is not able to attend the Oscars due to his tour schedule.

Sir Anthony Hopkins, Mila Kunis, John Travolta, Daniel Kaluuya, Wesley Snipes, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek are among the stars due to present at the ceremony.

The Oscars will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27.

