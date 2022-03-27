The numbers behind the 94th Academy Awards show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

The numbers behind the 94th Academy Awards show

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 10:50 pm
The numbers behind the 94th Academy Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)
The numbers behind the 94th Academy Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The 94th Academy Awards has returned in person for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced the annual ceremony online.

The mammoth operation, orchestrated by show-runner Will Packer, has involved more than 5,000 production staff, from stage-hands and hair and makeup staff to costumiers, musicians, caterers and seat fillers.

Here are some other fun facts and numbers about this year’s Oscars show.

– More than 3,000 linear feet of red carpet is created in custom “Academy” red for the ceremony and arrivals.

– It takes 600 hours to install and remove the carpet, and the entire length of carpet is cleaned on the morning of the show.

– 55 cameras are used across the Oscars, pre-show, digital show and international feeds.

– A total of 12 broadcast mobile units and more than 20 technical support and office trailers are used in the production.

– 30 days are needed to load-in, set up, rehearse and strike the show.

– A whopping 14 miles of fibre optic cable are used to support the broadcast infrastructure.

– 18 miles of data and power cable are used to light the show, as well as 1,500 lighting instruments.

– There are more than 120 musicians and 80 dancers performing in this year’s show and more than 45 presenters took part in rehearsals on Saturday.

– The Oscars stage is 120 feet wide and 75 feet deep.

– A 32 foot wide lift sits on stage, which descends 50 feet into the basement to help scenery changes.

– The set is embedded with almost a mile of custom LED tape and is covered in 3,500 yards of pleated fabric.

– On-stage video-wall surfaces total 2,400 square feet.

– To help ensure the highest level of Covid protocol is adhered to, a 70-person Covid team will administer more than 14,000 PCR tests for the cast and crew.

– More than 200 countries across the world air the Oscars, many of them live.

[[title]]

[[text]]

