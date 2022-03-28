Disney says it is committed to repealing controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Disney says it is committed to repealing controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 8:08 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 9:20 pm
Disney says it is committed to repealing controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Disney says it is committed to repealing the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill, after the controversial legislation was written into law by US politicians in Florida.

The company said the Bill “should never have passed” and said it was working with both national and state organisations to have it repealed.

On Monday the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed the Bill into law, despite growing criticism that it marginalises LGBTQ people.

The Bill forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from pre-school to third grade.

In a statement, the Walt Disney Company said: “Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law.

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organisations working to achieve that.

“We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

The company and its CEO, Bob Chapek, were previously criticised for their slow response and not using its sizeable influence in the state to quash the Bill.

Earlier this month Disney suspended its political donations in the state, and its theme park workers staged walkouts over the lack of action.

Governor DeSantis later said he wore the celebrity opposition to the Bill as “a badge of honour”.

“There’s even people in Hollywood that are opposed to providing protections for parents and enforcing parents’ rights,” he told a press conference.

“If the people who held up degenerates like Harvey Weinstein as exemplars and as heroes… if those are the types of people and all that that are opposing us on parents’ rights, I wear that like a badge of honour.”

