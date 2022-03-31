Debut novelist named winner of the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hannah Gold has been named winner of the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize for her debut novel The Last Bear.

The Lincolnshire-based author is awarded £5,000 and receives a commitment from the book retailer to support her writing career.

An Arctic adventure with an environmental message, The Last Bear tells the story of April, the daughter of a researcher, and her chance encounter with a lone polar bear.

The Last Bear (Waterstones/PA)

Gold, who previously worked in the film and magazine industries, describes the tale as “a book of my heart” with a message that “no one is too small or insignificant to make a difference about the things they truly care about”.

Florentyna Martin, Waterstones head of children’s at the retailer, said: “With environmental topics on the rise in children’s literature, Hannah Gold’s triumphant debut stands out from the crowd. Prepare to be whisked away on a beautiful, unforgettable Arctic adventure.

“Hannah’s impeccable storytelling builds immersive landscapes and an inspirational friendship born of bravery and kindness.

“Our booksellers have expertly chosen a winner that provides a symbol of hope to the next generation; part battle cry, part love letter to our planet, April and Bear’s unique bond will teach every young reader how to roar.”

Winning author Hannah Gold (Levi Pinfold/Waterstones/PA)

Now in its 18th year, the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize is voted for solely by booksellers.

Sorcha from Waterstones Cambridge described The Last Bear as a “future classic” with a story that is “timely and thought-provoking, but ultimately heart-warming”.

Meanwhile, Rachel from Waterstones Altrincham praised the book’s “magical quality” and “the enthralling depictions of the Arctic”.

The Last Bear was announced as the overall winner in a ceremony at the flagship Waterstones bookshop in Piccadilly, London, after also being named winner of the younger readers’ category earlier in the evening.

Ciara Smyth’s Not My Problem won the older readers’ category and Harry Woodgate’s Grandad’s Camper took the category for illustrated books.

Last year’s overall winner was Elle McNicoll for her debut novel A Kind Of Spark, which was born from her own experience of neurodiversity and her desire to see greater representation in children’s books.