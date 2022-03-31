Debut novelist named winner of the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Debut novelist named winner of the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 8:03 pm
The Waterstones Children’s Book Prize is voted for solely by booksellers (Tim Goode/PA)

Hannah Gold has been named winner of the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize for her debut novel The Last Bear.

The Lincolnshire-based author is awarded £5,000 and receives a commitment from the book retailer to support her writing career.

An Arctic adventure with an environmental message, The Last Bear tells the story of April, the daughter of a researcher, and her chance encounter with a lone polar bear.

The Last Bear (Waterstones/PA)

Gold, who previously worked in the film and magazine industries, describes the tale as “a book of my heart” with a message that “no one is too small or insignificant to make a difference about the things they truly care about”.

Florentyna Martin, Waterstones head of children’s at the retailer, said: “With environmental topics on the rise in children’s literature, Hannah Gold’s triumphant debut stands out from the crowd. Prepare to be whisked away on a beautiful, unforgettable Arctic adventure.

“Hannah’s impeccable storytelling builds immersive landscapes and an inspirational friendship born of bravery and kindness.

“Our booksellers have expertly chosen a winner that provides a symbol of hope to the next generation; part battle cry, part love letter to our planet, April and Bear’s unique bond will teach every young reader how to roar.”

Winning author Hannah Gold (Levi Pinfold/Waterstones/PA)

Now in its 18th year, the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize is voted for solely by booksellers.

Sorcha from Waterstones Cambridge described The Last Bear as a “future classic” with a story that is “timely and thought-provoking, but ultimately heart-warming”.

Meanwhile, Rachel from Waterstones Altrincham praised the book’s “magical quality” and “the enthralling depictions of the Arctic”.

The Last Bear was announced as the overall winner in a ceremony at the flagship Waterstones bookshop in Piccadilly, London, after also being named winner of the younger readers’ category earlier in the evening.

Ciara Smyth’s Not My Problem won the older readers’ category and Harry Woodgate’s Grandad’s Camper took the category for illustrated books.

Last year’s overall winner was Elle McNicoll for her debut novel A Kind Of Spark, which was born from her own experience of neurodiversity and her desire to see greater representation in children’s books.

