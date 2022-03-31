LAPD were ‘prepared’ to arrest Will Smith following Chris Rock assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
LAPD were ‘prepared’ to arrest Will Smith following Chris Rock assault

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 12:27 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 12:50 am
LAPD were ‘prepared’ to arrest Will Smith following Chris Rock assault (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Oscars show-runner Will Packer said the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) were “prepared” to arrest Will Smith following his assault of Chris Rock at the awards show.

Packer said Rock had been “very dismissive” of the options given to him by the LAPD when officers went to his office to speak with the comedian, who was told the incident was classed as “battery.”

It comes following reports from Hollywood trade outlet Variety that Smith met with leaders of the Academy on Tuesday to discuss his outburst, and apologised to chief executive Dawn Hudson and president David Rubin.

94th Academy Awards – Red Carpet
Oscars show-runner Will Packer (left) says the LAPD were ‘prepared’ to arrest Will Smith following the incident (John Locher/AP)

The 53-year-old won best actor for King Richard, but stormed on stage prior to his win after reacting to a joke made by Rock which referred to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

The Academy said Smith had been asked to leave the ceremony following the incident but had refused.

A formal review has been launched to discuss what disciplinary measures will be taken, and Smith will reportedly be given the chance to provide a written defence before the Academy board meets again on April 18.

The LAPD said that no charges had been filed against him, but according to Packer they had told Rock that he had the power to do so.

“They were saying this is battery, that was the word they used at that moment, they said ‘we will go get him, we are prepared to go get him right now’,” Packer said in a clip from an interview with ABC.

“‘You can press charges, we can arrest him’, they were laying out the options.”

He added: “As they were talking Chris was being very dismissive of those options, he was like ‘no I’m fine’… and even to the point I said ‘Rock, let them finish’.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Smith took to the stage to accept the award for best actor moments after the incident (Doug Peters/PA)

“The other LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said ‘would you like us to take any action’ and he said ‘no’.”

The interview with Packer is due to air on Good Morning America on Friday.

Variety reported that on Tuesday during his meeting with Academy bosses Smith explained his actions and showed awareness that there would be consequences.

The Academy’s board of governors met on Wednesday, where it was decided that disciplinary action for Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.

“While we would like to clarify that Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently,” it said in a statement, adding that the actor’s actions were “a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television”.

Oscars Smith Rock Defend Black Women
Rock had joked about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s (left) buzzcut (Chris Pizzello/AP))

Smith returned to his seat in the Dolby Theatre after slapping Rock, shouting twice to the stage: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

Rock had joked about Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut, saying on stage: “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2.”

The Magic Mike XXL star and Red Table Talk host has previously spoken about her struggles with alopecia and how it had prompted her to shave her head.

A shocked Rock continued to present the best documentary feature gong, which was won by Summer Of Soul.

Smith later returned to the stage accept the Oscar and gave an emotional speech about the importance of protecting family.

Rock, 57, addressed the incident publicly for the first time at a stand-up show in Boston on Wednesday night.

According to audio from the gig, shared by Variety, Rock told audiences: “How was your weekend? I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend.

“I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

He was reportedly given a standing ovation by his audience before his set.

Smith issued a formal apology to Rock on Instagram, admitting he had reacted “emotionally” to the joke, but said “violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

Oscars Hosts
The actor’s behaviour was strongly condemned by many of his Hollywood contemporaries, including Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Pinkett Smith also called for a “season of healing” following the incident.

But the actor’s behaviour was strongly condemned by many of his Hollywood contemporaries, including Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes and comedian Jim Carrey.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe told Good Morning Britain he was “dramatically bored” of the discussion around the incident.

