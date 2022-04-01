Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis will ‘remain in my prayers for a long time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis will ‘remain in my prayers for a long time’

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 1:27 am
Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis will ‘remain in my prayers for a long time’ (PA)
Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis will ‘remain in my prayers for a long time’ (PA)

Friends actor Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis will “remain in my prayers for a long time” following the announcement the 67-year-old will step back from his acting career.

The actor, who has recently been diagnosed with the cognitive condition aphasia, made cameo appearances in three episodes of the hit US sitcom.

Willis has starred in hit films including the Die Hard series, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, Moonrise Kingdom, 12 Monkeys and Looper.

According to the NHS, aphasia is more common in people over the age of 65.

Writing on Twitter, Perry said Willis was “still the coolest man I’ve met in my entire life”.

“Dear Bruce Willis, I’m so sorry to hear what you are going through, but you’re still the coolest man I’ve met in my entire life.

“You will remain in my prayers for a long long time. Maybe we should get together and watch the whole 10 yards and get a couple of hours of sleep,” Perry said, in reference to the pair’s critically panned 2004 comedy film.

Willis’s Friends cameos included The One Where Ross Meets Elizabeth’s Dad, in which he played overprotective father Paul Stevens, whose daughter is going out with David Schwimmer’s hapless Ross Geller.

Willis’s character eventually ends up in a relationship with Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston.

Many of Hollywood’s biggest stars also sent messages of support for the “awesome badass” actor following the announcement.

Director M Night Shyamalan, Breaking Bad star Dean Norris, Seth Green and Jamie Lee Curtis were among the famous faces rallying around the Willis family.