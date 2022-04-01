The Razzies take back Bruce Willis ‘honour’ after health issues announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

The Razzies take back Bruce Willis ‘honour’ after health issues announcement

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 1:43 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 4:49 am
The Razzies take back Bruce Willis ‘honour’ after health issues announcement (Yui Mok/PA)
Satirical awards show The Golden Raspberry Awards says it has rescinded the “honour” given to Bruce Willis this year, following the announcement of the actor’s health issues.

Organisers of the annual ceremony – known as the Razzies – said it was “not appropriate” to award gongs to those whose medical conditions may have affected their performances.

The Razzies, which “honours” the worst in movies, hands out gongs for what are deemed to be lowlights of the Hollywood year.

Winners of the 42nd annual award ceremony were handed out on March 26, days before Willis’ family announced he would be stepping back from his career.

The actor, 67, has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impacts a person’s cognitive abilities.

“After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis,” organisers said in a statement.

“If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”

This year’s Razzies featured a special new category, titled Worst Performance By Bruce Willis In A 2021 Movie.

The actor went up against himself eight times within the category for films including American Siege, Apex, Deadlock and Out Of Death and “won” for his performance in Cosmic Sin.

Writing on Twitter, the Razzies said it was “truly sorry” to hear the news of Willis’ diagnosis.

“Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021,” the account said.

“Our best wishes to Bruce and family.”

Organisers also said they were rescinding their nomination of Shelley Duvall who was nominated at the first Razzies for her performance in The Shining.

“We have since discovered that Duvall’s performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick’s treatment of her throughout the production,” they said.

“We would like to take this opportunity to rescind that nomination as well.”

