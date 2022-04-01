The Razzies take back Bruce Willis ‘honour’ after health issues announcement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Satirical awards show The Golden Raspberry Awards says it has rescinded the “honour” given to Bruce Willis this year, following the announcement of the actor’s health issues.

Organisers of the annual ceremony – known as the Razzies – said it was “not appropriate” to award gongs to those whose medical conditions may have affected their performances.

The Razzies, which “honours” the worst in movies, hands out gongs for what are deemed to be lowlights of the Hollywood year.

Winners of the 42nd annual award ceremony were handed out on March 26, days before Willis’ family announced he would be stepping back from his career.

The actor, 67, has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impacts a person’s cognitive abilities.

“After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis,” organisers said in a statement.

“If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”

The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition. Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family. — The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) March 30, 2022

This year’s Razzies featured a special new category, titled Worst Performance By Bruce Willis In A 2021 Movie.

The actor went up against himself eight times within the category for films including American Siege, Apex, Deadlock and Out Of Death and “won” for his performance in Cosmic Sin.

Writing on Twitter, the Razzies said it was “truly sorry” to hear the news of Willis’ diagnosis.

“Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021,” the account said.

“Our best wishes to Bruce and family.”

Organisers also said they were rescinding their nomination of Shelley Duvall who was nominated at the first Razzies for her performance in The Shining.

“We have since discovered that Duvall’s performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick’s treatment of her throughout the production,” they said.

“We would like to take this opportunity to rescind that nomination as well.”