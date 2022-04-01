Sheffield’s Leadmill club ‘is not closing’, landlord says as it plans investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sheffield’s Leadmill club ‘is not closing’, landlord says as it plans investment

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 1:56 pm
Singer Mel C performs at Sheffield's Leadmill music venue (PA)
Singer Mel C performs at Sheffield’s Leadmill music venue (PA)

The landlord of the Leadmill club in Sheffield said it will continue as a music venue after an announcement by its current management sparked fears for its future.

Bosses at the famous site said on Thursday their landlord was “forcing us to close” after being given an eviction notice requiring them to quit the building in a year.

But there was “never any question” of the venue shutting its doors, said owner the Electric Group, which promised a “substantial investment” when it takes over the running of the club next year.

A statement from the Brixton-based firm said: “The Leadmill is not closing.

“Independent music venues operator the Electric Group bought the Leadmill freehold in 2017, which made it the ‘landlord’ for Phil Mills, Leadmill’s leaseholder.

“Phil Mills’ tenancy runs until March 2023, after which Electric Group will oversee a substantial investment in the Leadmill – the sort of acclaimed facilities and sonic overhaul the company has already delivered at its venues in South London and Bristol.”

Mike Weller, the head of music at Electric Group, added: “There was never any question of us closing the Leadmill, despite all the social media chat.

“The refurb will make the room better equipped to accommodate the modern wants of live music and club nights for audiences and performers. We want to ensure the Leadmill’s future is as exciting as its history.”

Dominic Madden, Electric Group’s chief executive and co-founder, tweeted: “For avoidance of doubt, we are music people, we spend our lives running independent music venues and the Leadmill will continue to operate as a special music venue.

“The management may change but the song stays the same.”

The Electric Group owns and runs 1,500-capacity venue Electric Brixton in South London and SWX in Bristol.

It is also preparing a £1.5m refurbishment of the former O2 Academy in Newcastle, which will reopen in October as an independent music and club venue called NX.

The Leadmill opened its doors in 1980 and has played host to Pulp, Coldplay, Arcade Fire, Muse, Oasis, Stone Roses, The White Stripes, Jorja Smith and Michael Kiwanuka.

Bands, music fans and local MPs answered a social media appeal to support the venue after Thursday’s announcement.

Kaiser Chiefs said they had “very fond memories” of playing there, while Manic Street Preachers described it as “a magical place – one of the great venues”.

Sheffield music legend Jarvis Cocker responded to the closure fears by saying: “This had better be an April Fool’s joke.”

