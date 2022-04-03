Cabaret is frontrunner at 31st Annual Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cabaret is frontrunner at 31st Annual Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards

By Press Association
April 3, 2022, 5:16 pm
Jessie Buckley won best actress at the 31st Annual Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards, for her role in Cabaret (Doug Peters/PA)
Jessie Buckley won best actress at the 31st Annual Critics' Circle Theatre Awards, for her role in Cabaret (Doug Peters/PA)

Jessie Buckley has been named the winner of the best actress category at the 31st Annual Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards, for her role in Cabaret.

The musical revival, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, and billed as Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, emerged as the frontrunner at the ceremony held at London’s Ham Yard Hotel on April 3.

The West End show, which has been running at London’s Playhouse Theatre since December 2021, won three awards in total, the highest tally of the evening, also picking up the best director gong for Frecknall and the best designer award for Tom Scutt.

Oscar nominee Buckley played Sally Bowles in the production alongside Eddie Redmayne as The Emcee, with their roles having now been taken over by Amy Lennox and Hawkeye star Fra Fee.

Rupert Goold’s Spring Awakening won the best musical category, and cast member Stuart Thompson was named joint winner in the most promising newcomer category for his role as Moritz.

He shared the award with Samuel Creasey, who played Malcolm Polstead in the theatre adaptation of Sir Philip Pullman’s novel The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage.

The best actor award went to The Crown star Ben Daniels for his role as writer and activist Ned Weeks in Dominic Cooke’s new staging of Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart.

The Crown star Ben Daniels was named best actor for his role as Ned Weeks in The Normal Heart (PA)

Kramer’s largely autobiographical play is set during the 1980s Aids crisis, and the UK cast for the production also included Silent Witness star Liz Carr and Poldark’s Luke Norris.

Best-selling novelist Zadie Smith was named joint winner of the most promising playwright award alongside Igor Memic.

Smith was honoured for her debut play, The Wife Of Willesden, which was adapted from Chaucer’s The Wife Of Bath’s Tale, with Memic honoured for debut drama Old Bridge, which draws upon “personal history in its depiction of war-torn Bosnia”.

The Good Wife star Cush Jumbo won the award for best Shakespearean performance for Hamlet.

The ceremony comes ahead of 2022 Olivier Theatre Awards, being held on April 10 at the Royal Albert Hall, where stars like Jumbo, Buckley and Daniels are also nominated.

The Critics’ Circle Theatre awards were founded in 1989 and are run by the drama section of The Critics’ Circle.

