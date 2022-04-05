There are times where I haven’t felt protected on set, says Alicia Vikander

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

There are times where I haven’t felt protected on set, says Alicia Vikander

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 12:03 am
Alicia Vikander has spoken about previously feeling unsafe while on set (Ian West/PA)
Alicia Vikander has spoken about previously feeling unsafe while on set (Ian West/PA)

Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander has revealed there have been times during her career where she has not felt she was “protected” on set.

Vikander, 33, gained global recognition for her roles in the 2014 films Testament Of Youth and Ex Machina, and won an Oscar in 2016 for her role in The Danish Girl after beginning her acting career working on short films and TV programmes in her native Sweden.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, Vikander said: “I’ve been in situations that were not fine, where I didn’t feel I was protected.

The Light Between Oceans UK Premiere – London
Alicia Vikander married fellow actor Michael Fassbender in 2017 and revealed she always travels with him and their young son (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“[On one occasion] everyone was busy doing their own thing and, in the middle, you have an actor who sits there naked for a couple of hours. And someone is supposed to arrive with a robe, and they don’t.

“It comes afterwards – [the knowledge that] that was not right. I should have been looked after.”

Vikander, who stars in the upcoming Sky Atlantic series Irma Vep, also spoke about the difficulty of filming intimate scenes, describing it as “the worst thing ever”.

She said: “The only thing that can’t be improvised is an intimate scene – you have to make choreography and stick to it. It’s the worst thing ever to do those scenes.”

Adding: “I am very comfortable with my body and I’ve done quite a bit of nudity and sex scenes, but it’s never easy.”

Vikander married German-Irish actor Michael Fassbender in 2017 and explained that since having their first child, the couple always choose travel together when working on a project.

“In my little family, with my husband and my child, we travel together, always. That’s the rule. We do jobs so one of us can always be with the baby,” she said.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, Vikander described filming intimate scenes as “the worst thing ever” (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Betina du Toit/PA)

The actress reflected on the stereotypical perception of showbusiness and working in Hollywood, and while acknowledging the “fun,” spoke of the reality of the long hours and regularly working with new people.

She said: “People come and see us at a premiere dressed up and walking these carpets, and that’s fun, of course. But that’s the illusion of what the industry is.

“[The reality is] interest, and passion, and a will to make something.

“It’s four months where a bunch of strangers work 15-hour days, six days a week, and don’t sleep.”

Irma Vep will be coming to Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now later this year.

The March issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK featuring the full interview with Alicia Vikander is on sale from April 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal