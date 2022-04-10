Life Of Pi picks up host of coveted gongs as the Olivier Theatre Awards return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Life Of Pi picks up host of coveted gongs as the Olivier Theatre Awards return

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 8:38 pm
Writer Lolita Chakrabarti in the press room after winning the Best New Play award for Life Of Pi at the Laurence Olivier Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture date: Sunday April 10, 2022.
Writer Lolita Chakrabarti in the press room after winning the Best New Play award for Life Of Pi at the Laurence Olivier Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture date: Sunday April 10, 2022.

West End show Life Of Pi has picked up a host of coveted gongs at the Olivier Awards as the biggest night in British theatre returns.

The production, based on Yann Martel’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, scooped the best play prize as part of its haul.

It was among a plethora of musicals, plays and operas which received recognition during the ceremony held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.

Lolita Chakrabarti, who created the stage adaptation of Life Of Pi, told the PA news agency in the Olivier winners’ room that she was “thrilled” and “so proud” at the play’s success as she felt everyone had worked so hard on the show.

She added that the continued success of Life Of Pi was a “testament to the story” created by Martel, describing it as an “absolute modern classic”.

“His graciousness in giving me the freedom to tell the story as I wanted, he said, ‘I don’t know about theatre, you do what you do and have the book’,” she said.

“I think that understanding of other forms of artistry and his generosity has made the film what it was and the play what it is. It all comes down from his book really.”

The book was also adapted in 2012 into a blockbuster film starring Suraj Sharma, which won four Oscar awards including best director.

Olivier Theatre Awards 2022 – London
Hiran Abeysekera won the best actor award for Life Of Pi at the 2022 Olivier Awards (Ian West/PA)

The Life Of Pi play’s lead, Hiran Abeysekera, was also named best actor – and the seven actors who play the Tiger shared the best supporting actor prize.

Abeysekera told PA in the winners’ room that taking on the role was initially “quite a scary proposition” as the book is so beloved, but said they knew they had “something special” after their first dress run.

While Fred David, one of the seven actors of the Tiger, said during their acceptance speech that this award was “phenomenal” and a “landmark moment in puppetry across the board”.

He added: “Hopefully, it opens the door for more puppets in central roles in theatre in the future.”

Sheila Atim also has picked up the best actress gong for her role as Marianne in Constellations and Liz Carr won the best supporting actress prize for her role in A Normal Heart.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal