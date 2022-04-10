Oliviers belong to Cabaret as musical secures top prizes at awards ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Oliviers belong to Cabaret as musical secures top prizes at awards ceremony

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 9:46 pm Updated: April 10, 2022, 10:46 pm
Cabaret co-stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley both won awards (Ian West/PA)
Cabaret co-stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley both won awards (Ian West/PA)

West End musical Cabaret proved to be the hot ticket at the Olivier Awards as the show scooped seven gongs, including plaudits for stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley.

The revival of the hit show, which transformed the West End’s Playhouse Theatre into the Kit Kat Club, picked up seven of the 11 prizes it was nominated for.

It was named best musical revival while Redmayne won best actor in a musical for his portrayal of Emcee, the flamboyant master of ceremonies, and Buckley won best actress in a musical for her turn as Sally Bowles.

Eddie Redmayne with the cast of Cabaret (Marc Brenner/PA)

Liza Sadovy won best supporting actress in a musical for her role in the show while Elliot Levey won best supporting actor in a musical.

Rebecca Frecknall was named best director for her helming of the production, which also won the best sound gong.

Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles (Marc Brenner/PA)

Life Of Pi, based on Yann Martel’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, picked up five prizes at the ceremony, including best new play.

Star Hiran Abeysekera was named best actor while the seven actors who play the Tiger shared the best supporting actor prize.

Sheila Atim was named best actress for Constellations, which was named best revival, while Back To The Future won the best new musical prize.

Liz Carr won the best supporting actress prize for her role in A Normal Heart while Pride And Prejudice (Sort Of) was named best entertainment or comedy play.

The prizes were handed out in a star-studded ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]