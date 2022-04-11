British GQ Style cover star Bukayo Saka says he is fearless thanks to his faith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
British GQ Style cover star Bukayo Saka says he is fearless thanks to his faith

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 8:28 am
Bukayo Saka has spoken about his faith (PA)
England and Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka has spoken about how his faith has helped him “find fearlessness” as he appears as the cover star of British GQ Style’s Spring/Summer 2022 issue.

The winger, 20, appears on the first of four covers to be released this week, with Saka’s edition also marking the inaugural issue of the Spring/Summer magazine for Adam Baidawi, British GQ’s newly announced head of editorial content.

Sports star Saka, talking to author Musa Okwonga, says: “Throughout life, you keep exercising your faith, so when you get into different challenges you decide, ‘this time I’m going to trust God’, and God comes through for you.

The cover of the upcoming GQ Style Spring/Summer 2022 issue (Adama Jalloh/PA)

“That’s how it kept building and building for me, so I can be confident and go into places knowing that God’s got me. That’s why a lot of times I can be fearless.”

He also revealed two of his favourite musicians are British rapper Central Cee and Ed Sheeran, saying: “When I’m in the car with my girl, we listen to Ed Sheeran!”

Saka, who a few weeks ago had to withdraw from the England squad after a positive Covid test, told GQ Style he is thankful to be playing professionally.

He said: “Our coach would always say – even when we were young – he would look at the group and say, ‘only one or two of you is going to make it’.

“We would all look at each other because we were all so good, we were unbeaten, and everyone was baffled, like, who’s it going to be?”.

Bukayo Saka talks to author Musa Okwonga for the Spring/Summer 2022 issue of GQ Style (Adama Jalloh/PA)

Writing in his debut editor’s letter, Baidawi, who is also the deputy global editorial director of GQ, said: “There is no homogenous blob of luxury, the worst-kept secret is that there is no singular Britain.

“There are of course many Britains. The cast of stars, characters and creators that occupy the pages of this magazine have little in common with one another — each of theirs is a different lane of Britain, a different tune of luxury.

“We want to be the glue that brings them together — which is why we called this issue ‘United’.”

The Spring/Summer 2022 issue of British GQ Style is available via digital download and on newsstands on April 14.

