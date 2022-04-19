Alexander Skarsgard: A ‘treat’ to reunite with Nicole Kidman for The Northman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Alexander Skarsgard: A ‘treat’ to reunite with Nicole Kidman for The Northman

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 5:20 am Updated: April 19, 2022, 11:18 am
Alexander Skarsgard says it was ‘such a treat’ to reunite with Nicole Kidman in his new Viking epic The Northman (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Alexander Skarsgard says it was “such a treat” to reunite with Nicole Kidman in his new Viking epic The Northman.

The Swedish actor said it had been a “privilege” to be able to explore more intimate scenes with his Oscar-winning costar as well as action sequences.

Kidman and Skarsgard previously worked together on popular US drama Big Little Lies, playing married couple Celeste and Perry Wright.

In The Northman the pair play mother and son, with Kidman as Queen Gudrun and Skarsgard as vengeful Viking prince Amleth.

Speaking about filming with Kidman at the film’s global premiere in Los Angeles, Skarsgard told the PA news agency: “It was such a treat.

“There’s a long scene in the movie in which my character tells his mother who he is, and reveals that he is her son.

“It’s such a privilege to be able to shoot a scene like that, in an intimate setting with Nicole.

“In the same movie you get to do massive action scenes and set-pieces. It’s quite rare in this day and age, it’s often one or the other.

“To have the privilege of working on material this intelligent, this deep, this complex, but also this entertaining was a real privilege.”

Skarsgard’s arrival at the premiere on Hollywood Boulevard was greeted by screams from fans and the actor crossed the busy road to sign autographs.

He walked the carpet alongside director Robert Eggers and Kidman, who arrived with her husband, country music star Keith Urban.

Other co-stars at the premiere included Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe and Rebecca Ineson, daughter of English actor Ralph Ineson.

LA Premiere of “The Northman”
Nicole Kidman arrived at The Northman premiere with her husband, country music star Keith Urban (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ralph Ineson was cast in Eggers’ 2015 New England folktale The Witch.

His daughter told PA that working with the director was “becoming a bit of a dynasty”.

“Watching my dad work with Rob previously and learning from such a great experience he had with him it transitioned into a beautiful job on The Northman,” she said.

Eggers said: “There are a lot of family dynamics in this movie… I like that.

“My movies are not easy to make so it’s nice to have these trusting relationships going in.”

The Northman is set in 10th century Iceland and was due to be filmed in locations across the world, but this was scuppered by the pandemic.

The team had to recreate the Scandinavian look and feel of the film in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland as well as rethinking locations and set building.

The Northman was released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on April 15.

