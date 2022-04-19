Report into Rust movie set safety violations ‘on track’ for publication

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Report into Rust movie set safety violations ‘on track’ for publication

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 6:12 am Updated: April 19, 2022, 8:26 am
A report into possible workplace safety violations on the movie set where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed is reportedly ‘on track’ to be released on Thursday (Ian West/PA)
A report into possible workplace safety violations on the movie set where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed is reportedly ‘on track’ to be released on Thursday (Ian West/PA)

A report into possible workplace safety violations on the movie set where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed is reportedly “on track” to be released on Thursday.

The report, carried out by the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED), is due to be delivered six months after the incident in Santa Fe.

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie in October last year, after a prop gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding was discharged.

“We are on track to release the report by the April 21 deadline,” Matthew Maeza, a spokesperson for the NMED, told US media outlet Deadline.

“I don’t have details about the report findings to share at this time.”

Lawyers said Baldwin had pointed the prop gun at Ms Hutchins during the set-up for the filming of a scene when it discharged, killing the cinematographer and wounding the western’s director, Joel Souza.

The actor has said he was pointing the gun at Ms Hutchins at her instruction and it fired without him pulling the trigger.

He is currently fighting a number of lawsuits stemming from the incident, including those brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, head of lighting Serge Svetnoy and Ms Hutchins’s family.

The incident also resulted in calls from politicians for increased state-sponsored firearms training.

Earlier this year, New Mexico senator Cliff Pirtle introduced a bill that would require all acting and film production personnel in the state where firearms are present to complete a safety course that is designed primarily for hunters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]