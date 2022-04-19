Julia Roberts says her romantic-comedy hiatus was not through choice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Julia Roberts says her romantic-comedy hiatus was not through choice

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 6:24 am
Julia Roberts says her rom-com hiatus was not through choice (Ian West/PA)
Julia Roberts says her rom-com hiatus was not through choice (Ian West/PA)

Julia Roberts says it is not through choice that she has failed to appear in a traditional romantic comedy for more than 20 years.

The Oscar-winning actress said she needed to find a script that was the same level of “madcap fun” as the rom-coms in which she starred in the 1990s.

Roberts appeared in a string of classic films including Notting Hill, Pretty Woman and My Best Friend’s Wedding.

“People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one,” she told the New York Times magazine.

“If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill-level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding-level of madcap fun, I would do it.”

Eat Pray Love Gala Premiere – London
Roberts appeared in a string of classic films including Notting Hill, Pretty Woman and My Best Friend’s Wedding (Yui Mok/PA)

Roberts has recently broken her hiatus on rom-coms, and is set to appear opposite George Clooney in Ol Parker’s Ticket To Paradise, scheduled for release later this year.

“I thought, ‘Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney,’” she said, speaking about being approached for the film.

“Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went.”

She added: “I love to laugh and be funny. You get into that mode of those endorphins going off when you’re clever and people going, ‘Oh.’

“Then that becomes this automatic thing where you’re always thinking in terms of creating fun.

“It’s a joy to play in that sandbox. It has been a long time.”

