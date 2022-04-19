Young star of The Northman says many of his classmates unaware he is an actor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Young star of The Northman says many of his classmates unaware he is an actor

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 6:34 am
A young star of The Northman and The Batman says many of his friends still do not know he is an actor (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
A young star of The Northman and The Batman says many of his friends still do not know he is an actor.

Oscar Novak, 12, said his new fame was “a little awkward” to explain to classmates but also very exciting.

The youngster attended the Los Angeles premiere of Robert Eggers’ Viking epic, starring Alexander Skarsgard, while on his Easter break from school, and was accompanied by his mother.

“My friend messaged me and asked me ‘why are you still up?’ and I said ‘I’m in America’ and he asked me why and it was very hard to explain,” he told the PA news agency.

“Still a lot of my friends don’t know I’m an actor, I think I’ve only told one of them in school and I showed him the trailer for The Northman.

“One of my friends from England, he messaged me and said ‘I saw you on a London bus’, and I thought ‘I haven’t been in London’ (but) I’m literally on the side of a London bus on The Northman advertisement.

LA Premiere of “The Northman”
Oscar Novak, shown with The Northman director Robert Eggers, is still adjusting to his new profile (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“That was crazy. It feels amazing (but) it feels weird to get all this fame.”

As well as young Skarsgard, the actor also portrayed a young Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves 2022 reimagining of the caped crusader.

“I was in a different school at the time and everyone kept coming up to me and saying ‘are you Batman?’ it was very weird,” he told PA.

“I’m going to have to explain to everyone sooner or later… it’s a little awkward but more exciting than awkward really.

He added that he had not yet seen the film, which is rated 15 in the UK, but that his mother was allowing him as a “one-off”.

The Northman arrived in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on April 15.

