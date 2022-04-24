Dominic West on ‘incredibly emotional’ retirement discussion with Maggie Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dominic West on ‘incredibly emotional’ retirement discussion with Maggie Smith

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 12:03 am
Dominic West (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dominic West (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dominic West has said it was “incredibly emotional” after Dame Maggie Smith told him the new Downton Abbey film would be her final acting job – only for her to later reveal she actually has no plans to retire.

The Wire actor joins the cast of the hit period drama for the second film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, portraying a silent film star appearing in a movie being shot at the stately home.

He said he was thrilled to share the screen with double Oscar winner Dame Maggie, who is best known for roles including in Harry Potter, Sister Act, A Room With A View, Gosford Park and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, and who plays the Dowager Countess Violet Crawley in the long running series.

However, he became dismayed when she told him the film would be her last.

West told a press conference: “I sat next to her around that famous table for two or three days and got to just chat to her and listen to her hilarious jokes and sly remarks.

“She said at one point that she’s going to throw in the towel now. She said: ‘That’s it. I’m not going to do any more.’ And I said: ‘What? Acting?’ and she said: ‘Yeah, no more acting.’

“I said: ‘Theatre as well?’ and she said: ‘No, I’m not doing theatre either, and this will be my last job.’ And that was incredibly emotional.

London Evening Standard British Film Awards – Press Room – London
Dame Maggie Smith has had a long and storied career (Ian West/PA)

“Actually I was in the scene that she shot last in the show and I thought: ‘Oh my god, I’m witnessing history here’ and it was incredibly emotional.

“And I was talking to her afterwards in the make-up trailer, and it was very moving that this great, great actress wasn’t going to act any more.

“And then I went back the following week, and I said: ‘It’s so sad Maggie’ and she said: ‘Nonsense!’ and she’s booked another film. She starts next week.”

The new Downton Abbey film sees stars including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Joanne Froggatt all reprise their roles, while Laura Haddock and Hugh Dancy also join the cast.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is released in UK cinemas on April 29.

