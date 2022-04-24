Actor Sir John Gielgud honoured with memorial stone at Westminster Abbey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment

Actor Sir John Gielgud honoured with memorial stone at Westminster Abbey

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 12:04 am
Sir John Gielgud has been honoured with a memorial stone at Westminster Abbey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir John Gielgud has been honoured with a memorial stone at Westminster Abbey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A memorial stone honouring the late Sir John Gielgud has been unveiled at Westminster Abbey.

The Oscar-award winning British actor and director, who was a master of Shakespearean roles, died aged 96 in May 2000.

The stone is in the Abbey’s south transept, joining the memorials of other greats from the world of acting including Sir Laurence Olivier, Dame Peggy Ashcroft and Dame Sybil Thorndike.

Members of staff Mark Croll, right, and Paul Atkinson install the memorial stone (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During his career, Sir John starred in more than 60 feature films and TV productions, including Julius Caesar with Marlon Brando, Gandhi, Chariots Of Fire and Gulliver’s Travels.

He won the best supporting actor Academy Award in 1982 for playing Dudley Moore’s valet in Arthur.

In 1953, Sir John was knighted, and he was appointed to the Order of Merit in 1996.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal