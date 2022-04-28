R&B artist Nao to host new BBC meditation podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
R&B artist Nao to host new BBC meditation podcast

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 1:35 pm
Nao will present a new meditation podcast on BBC Sounds , also broadcast on BBC Radio 3 (Ian West/PA)

English singer-songwriter Nao will host a new BBC meditation podcast, using music to help listeners deal with the stress of everyday life.

The east London-born R&B artist – whose real name is Neo Jessica Joshua – will present The Music & Meditation Podcast, which will combine music and meditation to create an accessible gateway into meditation for young people.

The show will be available on BBC Sounds and will broadcast weekly on BBC Radio 3.

R&B singer Nao discovered meditation after struggling with stress and chronic fatigue from years of touring (David Jensen/PA)

Grammy-nominated Nao will use her own personal wellness journey to inform the podcast, as well as inviting a variety of meditation experts to join her on the show.

The guests will include body-positivity influencer Megan Jayne Crabbe, clinical psychologist Dr Julie Smith and mindfulness project founder Michael James Wong.

Each episode of The Music & Meditation Podcast will explore a different theme, from burnout to body positivity, through to dealing with loneliness and trusting your instincts, and will take listeners through a specially created 10-minute guided meditation.

The eight-part series, which will be available as a boxset on BBC Sounds, will feature a curated classical soundtrack with new music from a variety of up-and-coming composers recorded especially for the podcast by the BBC Concert Orchestra and BBC Singers.

The composers and performers include composer and pianist Kristina Arakelyan and saxophonist and clarinetist Sam Rapley.

The guided meditations will also be available to access separately on BBC Sounds as part of an easy-to-access mental health resource, which listeners can tune into whenever they need to.

Influencer and body positivity campaigner Megan Jayne Crabbe is among the guests who will feature on the podcast (Ian West/PA)

Ahead of the show’s launch, Nao said: “I discovered meditation a couple of years back having struggled with stress and chronic fatigue syndrome after years of touring.

“It switched a light on in my brain while also calming my nervous system and now I meditate every day. With more and more noise in our lives it’s just so key that we take some time for ourselves and find at least a few minutes every day to focus on our mental wellness.

“Finding the right guide and the right music is key to accessing the benefits of meditation so I hope this podcast helps people who don’t know where to start.”

BBC Radio 3’s commissioning editor Philip Raperport added: “We wanted to zone in on the immersive power and benefits of combining music and meditation and we are thrilled to have Nao lead on this important new commission.

“With such a dynamic range of experts focusing on the challenges facing so many young people, we hope that the podcast creates a space for listeners to reflect, find strength and feel inspired.”

The Music & Meditation Podcast launches on BBC Sounds on May 9 and will broadcast weekly on BBC Radio 3.

