Sophie Turner ‘excited to be expanding family’ after Met Gala pregnancy reveal

Sophie Turner has described being pregnant with her second child as “the best blessing ever” after confirming the news at the Met Gala.

The Game Of Thrones star, 26, showed off her growing bump on the red carpet at the fashion event in New York City wearing a long-sleeved black, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown.

She tied the knot with US pop star Joe Jonas, 32, in May 2019 and they welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

Turner, who starred as Sansa Stark in HBO epic Game of Thrones, said she feels “very protective” of the life she and Jonas have built (Elle UK/Jem Mitchell)

Speaking to Elle UK, Turner said: “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.

“We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

She said: “Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it’s for the right reason and makes sense for our careers.

“You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It’s not that cool. And my daughter never asked for any of this.

“I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments.

“It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do’. We’re quite strict about that.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Met Gala (AP)

The actress also admitted to having a “love-hate relationship” with social media.

“I wish I’d never got myself involved with it in the first place,” she said.

“I look at the comments on Instagram and think, ‘Oh, f***. Everyone thinks this about me’. It would completely consume me.

“I have noticed that social media makes me incredibly anxious and it’s something I try to distance myself from.”

Turner said removing social media apps from her phone has been “so helpful”.

She added: “Now, if I do have to go on it, it’s for a few minutes once or twice a week, rather than hours every day. It’s made such a difference. Live real life – it’s much more fun.”

Turner and Jonas began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017.

The couple got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards.

The ceremony was livestreamed by DJ Diplo and Turner later admitted she wished it had been kept private.

The British star is best known for portraying Sansa Stark.

Jonas formed the chart-topping group the Jonas Brothers with his siblings Kevin and Nick.

The June issue of Elle UK is on sale from May 4.